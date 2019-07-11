An Apple Watch bug let people eavesdrop on your iPhone, so Apple deactivated it

U.S. stock futures are higher this morning after the S&P 500 briefly broke above 3,000 for the first time ever.Morning Briefread more
President Trump ordered an investigation into France's planned "digital tax" on tech companies on Wednesday.Technologyread more
For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariffs costs and related inflation.Marketsread more
Shares of Snapchat parent company Snap rose in premarket trading on Thursday after Bank of America said a recent spike in app downloads will drive better revenue.Investingread more
Small caps have underperformed the broader market this year, and Miller Tabak's Matt Maley says it could be a warning signal for the rest of the market.Trading Nationread more
U.S. underlying consumer prices increased amid solid gains in the costs of a range of goods and services.Economyread more
Amazon.com on Thursday unveiled plans to retrain a third of its U.S. workforce to help its employees move into more advanced jobs or find new careers.Technologyread more
The Trump administration has withdrawn its proposal to eliminate rebates from government drug plans, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a White House spokesperson.Politicsread more
First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 223,000 in the most recent week, up marginally from the 221,000 claims reported for the previous week.Economyread more
Strong travel demand, particularly for premium cabins, helped drive Delta's second-quarter profits higher.Airlinesread more
The president is taking executive action after the Supreme Court blocked the administration.Politicsread more
Apple discovered a bug that allowed people to use an Apple Watch to listen to conversations through another person's iPhone via the Watch's "Walkie-Talkie" feature. Apple has disabled the feature until it can release a fix for the bug.
The Walkie-Talkie feature was introduced in watchOS 5, which rolled out last September.
"We were just made aware of a vulnerability related to the Walkie-Talkie app on the Apple Watch and have disabled the function as we quickly fix the issue," Apple said in a statement to TechCrunch. "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and will restore the functionality as soon as possible."
Apple said that it is "not aware of any use of the vulnerability against a customer and specific conditions and sequences of events are required to exploit it."
"We take the security and privacy of our customers extremely seriously. We concluded that disabling the app was the right course of action as this bug could allow someone to listen through another customer's iPhone without consent."
A similar iPhone bug was found in January 2019, when a teenager discovered a FaceTime bug that allowed someone with an iPhone to place a call to another iPhone and listen through the microphone, even if the recipient hadn't answered the call. Apple quickly fixed that bug too.