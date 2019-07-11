An Apple Watch bug let people eavesdrop on your iPhone, so Apple deactivated it

Skip Navigation
What to watch today: Stocks, Trump social summit, and storm...

U.S. stock futures are higher this morning after the S&P 500 briefly broke above 3,000 for the first time ever.

France approves digital tax on American tech giants, defying US...

President Trump ordered an investigation into France's planned "digital tax" on tech companies on Wednesday.

A giant manufacturer gives us a glimpse into this earnings season

For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariffs costs and related inflation.

Snap shares climb as Bank of America sees improved revenue

Shares of Snapchat parent company Snap rose in premarket trading on Thursday after Bank of America said a recent spike in app downloads will drive better revenue.

This area of the market is flashing a warning sign ignore it at...

Small caps have underperformed the broader market this year, and Miller Tabak's Matt Maley says it could be a warning signal for the rest of the market.

US core inflation posts biggest gain in nearly 1 1/2 years

U.S. underlying consumer prices increased amid solid gains in the costs of a range of goods and services.

Amazon reportedly plans to spend $700 million to retrain a third...

Amazon.com on Thursday unveiled plans to retrain a third of its U.S. workforce to help its employees move into more advanced jobs or find new careers.

White House reportedly pulls its proposal to eliminate drug...

The Trump administration has withdrawn its proposal to eliminate rebates from government drug plans, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a White House spokesperson.

US weekly jobless claims fall to 3-month low

First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 223,000 in the most recent week, up marginally from the 221,000 claims reported for the previous week.

Delta lifts 2019 profit outlook while rivals grapple with Max...

Strong travel demand, particularly for premium cabins, helped drive Delta's second-quarter profits higher.

Trump is expected to order a citizenship question added to the...

The president is taking executive action after the Supreme Court blocked the administration.

Goldman gets bullish the consumer, says buy Target, Home Depot...

In a world of retail "winners and losers" Goldman Sachs is betting on a few big-box retailers it feels will shoot up over the next year.

Tech

An Apple Watch bug let people eavesdrop on your iPhone, so Apple deactivated it

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple deactivated the Walkie-Talkie feature on the Apple Watch after it found that people could use it to eavesdrop on an iPhone.
  • A similar bug in January let people use a FaceTime exploit to listen-in on someone else's iPhone.
  • Apple is working on a fix, and said it doesn't know of anyone using the bug against customers. The company will re-activate the feature once the fix is ready.
Apple

Apple discovered a bug that allowed people to use an Apple Watch to listen to conversations through another person's iPhone via the Watch's "Walkie-Talkie" feature. Apple has disabled the feature until it can release a fix for the bug.

The Walkie-Talkie feature was introduced in watchOS 5, which rolled out last September.

"We were just made aware of a vulnerability related to the Walkie-Talkie app on the Apple Watch and have disabled the function as we quickly fix the issue," Apple said in a statement to TechCrunch. "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and will restore the functionality as soon as possible."

Apple said that it is "not aware of any use of the vulnerability against a customer and specific conditions and sequences of events are required to exploit it."

"We take the security and privacy of our customers extremely seriously. We concluded that disabling the app was the right course of action as this bug could allow someone to listen through another customer's iPhone without consent."

A similar iPhone bug was found in January 2019, when a teenager discovered a FaceTime bug that allowed someone with an iPhone to place a call to another iPhone and listen through the microphone, even if the recipient hadn't answered the call. Apple quickly fixed that bug too.

VIDEO4:0504:05
Apple Watch Series 4 review – the best smart watch you can buy
Tech

