Cramer Remix: The stamp of approval to start buying FedEx

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that shares of FedEx have been tough to own as of late, but noted an optimistic sign in its recent stock activity.

The stock mustered a rally after the company reported mixed-quarterly results late last month. On the conference call, management told shareholders that the global economic slowdown has weighed on business and that it saw 2020 would be a transition year — one thing that investors do not like to hear. The whole transports sector has traded less than ideal on the market.

However, the stock rallied 2.5% the day after the June 25 earnings report, gained 2% the following day and has since climbed 4.2% as of Thursday's close.

"This is a big deal. When a stock rallies on bad news, it's often a sign that shares have finally bottomed," the "Mad Money" host said. "At the very least, it usually means that most of the weak hands have been washed out."

Cramer said investors who were looking for a bullish outlook had already cut the stock from their portfolios and that a realistic forecast induced a floor. If FedEx can deliver on future expectations, the stock will continue an upwards trajectory as demand grows.

And Cramer is not alone: Goldman Sachs on Wednesday issued a buy call on the shipping company and sees more than 20% upside for the equity.

"I admit that sounds flimsy, but historically it's been a very effective way to spot bottoms," he said. "At the same time, FedEx is dirt cheap historically as long as you believe the company can meet its own forecasts."

"I think you can start buying FedEx right here," he added. "If it goes back down, it's so darned cheap that you can just buy more into weakness."

