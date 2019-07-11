Cramer Remix: The stamp of approval to start buying FedEx

In a series of Twitter posts, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. dollar — which he said is "dependable and reliable" — is the "only one real currency in the USA."Technologyread more
Larry Kudlow praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep monetary policy loose.The Fedread more
President Donald Trump on Thursday dropped a fight to put a citizenship question on the upcoming 2020 census, but ordered federal agencies to give the Commerce Department all...Politicsread more
"That someone would let a tailor come on such a day is disrespectful," Sewing said in an interview with Handelsblatt on Thursday.Banksread more
"As an investor, you need recognize which businesses can scale because those are the ones that win," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Compared with a year earlier, GDP grew 0.1% in the second quarter, widely missing expectations.Asia Marketsread more
Singapore's economy shrank in the second quarter from the previous three months on an annualized basis, widely missing economists' forecasts, preliminary data showed on...Asia Economyread more
The Los Angeles and Long Beach port complex, the nation's busiest and the No. 1 for ocean trade with China, handled 5.1% fewer inbound containers of cargo in June, as the...Traderead more
Lindblad's retirement comes as Boeing copes with the fallout of two crashes that killed 346 people. Its 737 Max jet has has been grounded since mid-March.Airlinesread more
Illumina said it now expects revenue to grow about 6% this fiscal year. That's far below its previous projection for about 13% to 14% revenue growth in fiscal 2019.Health and Scienceread more
Samsung customers don't need to wait until next month to see the Galaxy Note 10 for the first time — photos of the device have already been published by the Federal...Technologyread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that shares of FedEx have been tough to own as of late, but noted an optimistic sign in its recent stock activity.
The stock mustered a rally after the company reported mixed-quarterly results late last month. On the conference call, management told shareholders that the global economic slowdown has weighed on business and that it saw 2020 would be a transition year — one thing that investors do not like to hear. The whole transports sector has traded less than ideal on the market.
However, the stock rallied 2.5% the day after the June 25 earnings report, gained 2% the following day and has since climbed 4.2% as of Thursday's close.
"This is a big deal. When a stock rallies on bad news, it's often a sign that shares have finally bottomed," the "Mad Money" host said. "At the very least, it usually means that most of the weak hands have been washed out."
Cramer said investors who were looking for a bullish outlook had already cut the stock from their portfolios and that a realistic forecast induced a floor. If FedEx can deliver on future expectations, the stock will continue an upwards trajectory as demand grows.
And Cramer is not alone: Goldman Sachs on Wednesday issued a buy call on the shipping company and sees more than 20% upside for the equity.
"I admit that sounds flimsy, but historically it's been a very effective way to spot bottoms," he said. "At the same time, FedEx is dirt cheap historically as long as you believe the company can meet its own forecasts."
"I think you can start buying FedEx right here," he added. "If it goes back down, it's so darned cheap that you can just buy more into weakness."
Get his full thoughts here
Acronyms, sometimes, make life a little easier.
And it makes tracking the top stocks of a sector easier for CNBC's Jim Cramer, who curated the so-called FANG group and on Thursday introduced a new simple name for retailers with scale — "WATCH."
Scale is a business' capability to grow operations and sales while maintaining costs. As Cramer put it: it's "a company that's big enough and powerful enough to control its own destiny."
"A company that scales is one that survives and then thrives in even the toughest environment," he said. "As an investor, you need recognize which businesses can scale because those are the ones that win. Like Amazon, like Microsoft, like WATCH. "
Find out Cramer's new WATCH list here
There has been a paradigm shift in the budding marijuana industry and it has affected how Wall Street trades in the space, Cramer said.
Pot stocks caught fire last year between Canada's legalization of recreational weed and the United State's legalization of hemp in the 2018 Farm Bill. But Cramer says shareholders set expectations too high. The sector has experienced two dramatic sell-offs within the past nine months, during the fourth-quarter meltdown and again in the recent earnings cycle.
"This is why I told you to be wary of some of the wilder promises made by marijuana executives, even though I'm a big believer in the long-term thesis ..." the host said. "As the weak hands exit the cannabis space, investors are starting to care about the actual results, for once."
Get more here
While it's tough to bet which direction oil prices may swing, Tellurian Chairman Charif Souki said Thursday that the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico is the key influence on the market.
"What I'm thinking now is that the Permian Basin has become the swing producer in the world and, therefore, what happens in America matters more than what happens at OPEC," he said in a sit down interview with Cramer.
Read more here
In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host zips through his thoughts about callers' favorite stock picks of the day.
Amgen: "I am not going to recommend this stock here."
Sarepta Therapeutics: "I think they're brilliant. I think they've got the right combination. I think that a lot of people doubted them. I think those people are wrong."
Wingstop: "Wingstop is one terrific stock."
Disclaimer: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Amazon and Microsoft.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com