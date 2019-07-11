Episode 3: Reanne Evans

England's Reanne Evans plays against Wales's Lee Walker during their World Snooker Championship second round qualifying match at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in Sheffield, northern England, on April 9, 2017.

"Leadership League" is a unique insight into how the decision makers, power brokers and legends of sport reach the top in their fields. They tell their stories of how the right preparation can produce a winning sporting mentality.

Snooker's Reanne Evans is a superstar of the modern game. She's a record-breaking player who's also breaking boundaries in the sport that she loves. Evans joins CNBC's Adam Reed to talk about the gender gap in Snooker and the ups and downs of being a world champion.

Watch an excerpt of the show here: