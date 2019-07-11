Goldman gets bullish big box retailers, likes Target, Home Depot and Walmart

U.S. stock futures are higher this morning after the S&P 500 briefly broke above 3,000 for the first time ever.Morning Briefread more
President Trump ordered an investigation into France's planned "digital tax" on tech companies on Wednesday.Technologyread more
For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariffs costs and related inflation.Marketsread more
Shares of Snapchat parent company Snap rose in premarket trading on Thursday after Bank of America said a recent spike in app downloads will drive better revenue.Investingread more
Small caps have underperformed the broader market this year, and Miller Tabak's Matt Maley says it could be a warning signal for the rest of the market.Trading Nationread more
Amazon.com on Thursday unveiled plans to retrain a third of its U.S. workforce to help its employees move into more advanced jobs or find new careers.Technologyread more
The Trump administration has withdrawn its proposal to eliminate rebates from government drug plans, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a White House spokesperson.Politicsread more
Strong travel demand, particularly for premium cabins, helped drive Delta's second-quarter profits higher.Airlinesread more
The president is taking executive action after the Supreme Court blocked the administration.Politicsread more
The details of the proposal for achieving that goal appear to be far less threatening to the major dialysis providers than initially feared by many investors.Health and Scienceread more
In a world of retail "winners and losers" Goldman Sachs is betting on big-box retailers it feels will shoot up over the next year.
The firm recommends Target, Costco, Home Depot and Walmart among others because of their strong market share growth, defensiveness against an unknown trade war with China and years of investments finally paying off.
"We are at an inﬂection point for several companies where we are starting to see a resumption of operating income dollar growth; demonstrating not only the strong top line execution but also a point of leveraging years of investment to become true omni-channel retailers," Goldman Sachs's Kate McShane said in a note to clients on Thursday.
McShane said the stocks that demonstrate these points will be the best performing stocks for the next 12 months.
Most retail management's comment are positive about the current macro environment, McShane said. After a failed trade deal between the U.S. and China and tariffs slapped on by both countries, investors are worried about retailers passing costs onto consumer.
"Management's bigger worry is the impact it will have on the overall consumer wallet," said McShane.
Target is Goldman's "best idea," because of sustained strong comp growth "accompanied by ongoing store closures and bankruptcies of other brick and mortar retailers," said McShane. Goldman said there is more earnings per share upside for the already well-performing stock.
"We note that the Street remains mostly Neutral rated on the name; but we would argue Target has ﬁnally reached that turning point in their earnings trajectory they have been working towards for the last 3 years," said McShane.
BJ's, Lowes, National Vision, O'Reilly Automotive, Tractor Supply, and William-Sonoma are also on Goldman Sachs' "buy" list.
William Sonoma is Goldman's "most out of consensus idea" because tariff concerns have scared investors away from the stock. BJ's is Goldman's best small-cap idea because "the Club model continues to have the best attributes of all retail," said McShane.
— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom.