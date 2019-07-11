New iPhone update will help you fight robocalls, here's how it works

Skip Navigation
Dow jumps more than 100 points to break above 27,000 for the...

The Dow after testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that signaled easier monetary policy could be implemented later this month.

US Marketsread more

Watch day 2 of Fed Chair Powell's testimony to Congress

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell resumed his two-day semiannual testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

The Fedread more

This area of the market is flashing a warning sign ignore it at...

Small caps have underperformed the broader market this year, and Miller Tabak's Matt Maley says it could be a warning signal for the rest of the market.

Trading Nationread more

White House drops proposal to eliminate drug rebates. Health...

Insurers UnitedHealth and Cigna rose by 3.6% and 10%, respectively, while CVS Health rose 6.7% in premarket trading.

Politicsread more

France approves digital tax on American tech giants, defying US...

President Trump ordered an investigation into France's planned "digital tax" on tech companies on Wednesday.

Technologyread more

A giant manufacturer gives us a glimpse into this earnings season

For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariff costs and related inflation.

Marketsread more

Cramer: Fed chief Powell ushers in a 'new leg to the bull' market

Investors will be watching for any changes in tone from Powell during the Q&A session as he goes before back to Capitol Hill.

The Fedread more

US core inflation posts biggest gain in nearly 1 1/2 years

U.S. underlying consumer prices increased amid solid gains in the costs of a range of goods and services.

Economyread more

Snap shares climb as Bank of America sees improved revenue

Shares of Snapchat parent company Snap rose in premarket trading on Thursday after Bank of America said a recent spike in app downloads will drive better revenue.

Investingread more

Apple Watch Walkie-Talkie bug let people eavesdrop on your iPhone

Apple recently deactivated the Walkie-Talkie feature on the Apple Watch after it discovered that a bug allowed people to eavesdrop on iPhones. It's working on a fix before it...

Technologyread more

Google Cloud adds its first North American sales head

Google Cloud is bolstering its sales executive team as it plans rapid growth.

Technologyread more

Amazon reportedly plans to spend $700 million to retrain a third...

Amazon.com on Thursday unveiled plans to retrain a third of its U.S. workforce to help its employees move into more advanced jobs or find new careers.

Technologyread more
Tech

New iPhone update will help you fight robocalls, here's how it works

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple's new iOS 13 software for iPhones coming this fall will help you stop robocalls.
  • It'll automatically send the calls to voicemail instead of ringing your phone.
  • But you might want to leave this feature off since it does this for all numbers that aren't in your address book, which means you could miss important calls.
Tim Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc., takes a selfie with a customer and her iPhone as he visits the Apple Store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., March 27, 2018.
John Gress | Reuters

iOS 13, is already available for beta testing ahead of its September launch, will help you ignore those annoying robocalls you keep getting. It doesn't block the numbers entirely, but it will help you stop your phone from ringing at all if an unknown number calls.

The feature is called "Silence Unknown Callers," and it's built-into the phone settings app. Here's how to use it.

How to stop robocalls in iOS 13

  • Open Settings.
  • Tap "Phone."
  • Now scroll down and toggle the option to "Silence Unknown Callers."

This automatically sends unknown callers to voicemail. There are times where you might want to leave this off, though.

If you're expecting a call from a doctor you might not have in your address book, then you should turn the feature off to prevent their call from going to voicemail. Or, if you regularly receive important calls for business that you might not always recognize, then again this feature might not help you much. At least everyone can still leave you a voicemail.

Google has a feature I like even more on its new Pixel phones, which automatically screens calls and uses the Google Assistant to speak with the person on the other end. I don't see Apple adding something similar soon, but it might not need to if wireless carriers are able to do a bulk of the blocking on their end.

VIDEO1:5001:50
Robocalls are getting out of hand and here's how to stop them
