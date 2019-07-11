How Trump has managed to overshadow the UK's leadership race

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a a joint news conference with Theresa May, U.K. prime minister, at Chequers in Aylesbury, U.K., on Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump dealt a double blow to May during this meeting, saying her plans for a soft Brexit would likely end hopes of a trade deal with the U.S.

President Donald Trump, whether intentionally or not, is managing to play a key role in the race to become the next U.K. prime minister.

Current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and his predecessor Boris Johnson are the final two candidates in the race. Their approach to Brexit, future trade deals and the U.K.'s much-vaunted "special relationship" with the U.S. have been at the forefront of public debates between the candidates. Particularly as its EU withdrawal remains uncertain and that has a direct knock-on effect for the U.K.'s future trading relationships with the world.

And how both men would deal with the unignorable figure of Trump looms large too.

Trump's influence on U.K. politics came to the fore in recent days following the controversy surrounding leaked memos sent by the U.K. ambassador to the U.S. in which he called the U.S. administration "uniquely dysfunctional" and "inept."

Kim Darroch's resignation on Wednesday came after Trump publicly lambasted the experienced diplomat, calling him a "very stupid guy" who "had not served the U.K. well," adding that the U.S. "would no longer deal with him." He also criticized outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May and her handling of Brexit negotiations.

For the U.K., it's impossible to ignore that the country will want to remain on best terms with Trump, not just to maintain political ties but economic ones as it seeks a trade deal with the U.S. once it leaves the EU.