How skin care and K-beauty became big moneymakers for the beauty industry

Skin care has become a big money maker for the beauty industry.

The beauty industry's revenue is expected to grow within the next four years to more than $379 billion dollars, according to an IBISWorld report, and skin care has become big part of that growth.

Cosmetics and beauty companies are expanding lines to include skin care — such as Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin and Sephora's namesake skin care line.

Even Amazon and Canopy Growth have gotten into the lucrative market. And there's also one country playing an outsized role in the skin care industry: South Korea.



