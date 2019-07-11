UK's Reckitt Benckiser to pay up to $1.4 billion to end Indivior probe

Skip Navigation
Trump used 'assumption' to claim that Huawei is a security risk:...

Washington had alleged that products by Chinese technology giant Huawei could be used by Beijing for espionage.

Fed's Powell explains why a return to the gold standard would be...

Powell told Congress that he doesn't think a return to the gold standard in the U.S. would be a good idea.

IPO mania led to record exit value from venture-backed companies...

Uber accounted for almost half of the exit value from venture-backed companies in the quarter, while Slack, Zoom, Pinterest and CrowdStrike made up most of the rest.

Tariffs on Chinese products are the 'new normal,' says former US...

U.S. tariffs on goods made in China will continue indefinitely, said Max Baucus, former American ambassador to the country.

Bitcoin falls as Fed's Powell flags 'serious concerns' about...

Bitcoin is sliding after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell poured cold water on Facebook's plans to launch a cryptocurrency.

Analyst gives his picks for favorite emerging market bonds

Emerging market bonds could perform well going forward, and an analyst from Aberdeen Standard Investments picked three countries he likes — and one he doesn't.

Storm could be first hurricane of season, already shutting down...

The U.S. energy industry has halted about a third of Gulf of Mexico oil production and expects more disruptions.

America's Top States for Business 2019: The full list

CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.

The 2019 IPOs will have a correction 'sooner or later,' Jim...

Jim Cramer breaks down how investors "can view the sell-off as a buying opportunity, not a calamity."

Second judge blocks Justice Department request to change lawyers...

A second judge has denied a request from the Justice Department to switch up the legal team fighting to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

US lawmakers look to legalize pot in 'historic' marijuana reform...

U.S. lawmakers weighed reforming pot laws in what advocates called a "historic" hearing Wednesday, with numerous members of Congress saying they wanted to loosen federal laws,...

Australian regulator threatens to prosecute banks over past...

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said credit insurance products by several large banks had "consistently failed consumers".

UK's Reckitt Benckiser to pay up to $1.4 billion to end Indivior probe

Key Points
  • Reckitt Benckiser said on Thursday it had reached agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to resolve the investigation into a business that was wholly demerged from the company in 2014.
  • The U.S. Justice Department had accused Indivior of illegally boosting prescriptions for its blockbuster opioid addiction treatment.

Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Britain's Reckitt Benckiser (RB) said it would pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve all U.S. federal investigations into the firm in connection with the sales and marketing of Suboxone Film by its former prescription pharmaceuticals business Indivior.

RB said on Thursday it had reached agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to resolve the investigation into a business that was wholly demerged from the company in 2014.

The U.S. Justice Department had accused Indivior of illegally boosting prescriptions for its blockbuster opioid addiction treatment.

"While RB has acted lawfully at all times and expressly denies all allegations that it engaged in any wrongful conduct, after careful consideration, the board of RB determined that the agreement is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders," the consumer goods giant said in a statement.

RB said the agreement avoided the costs, uncertainty and distraction associated with continued investigations, litigation and the potential for an indictment at a time of significant transformation at the company and during a CEO transition.