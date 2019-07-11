Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 revealed in these leaked photos

The day's first SK Telecom 5G customer shows his new Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphone during a launch event at an SK Telecom shop in Seoul on April 5, 2019.

Samsung will reveal the Galaxy Note 10 smartphone on August 7.

But fans don't need to wait until next month to see the phone for the first time — photos of the device have already been published by the Federal Communications Commission.

On Thursday, the FCC published routine certification documents on Samsung's upcoming high-end smartphone. One document, focusing on the testing environment, included several photos of the unannounced device.