A 'sharp correction' is brewing for the next 18 months, strategist says

Global recession risks are on the rise and we could see a "really sharp correction" within the next 18 months, according to Ian Harnett, chief investment strategist at Absolute Strategy Research. Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Thursday, Harnett suggested that the U.S. Federal Reserve is worried that economic growth will slow and unemployment will rise, leading the central back toward "insurance cuts" to its benchmark rate in the near future. "We don't think insurance cuts will be enough, we actually think earnings growth is not going to be 7% this year, it's going to be -5%, and maybe even -10," Harnett said. He suggested that price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, an important metric used by traders to gauge the value of stocks, pointed toward a substantial downturn.

"You've got the Shiller P/E (ratio) back over 30 times, last seen in the tech bubble, last seen just prior to the 1930s depression," he explained. The Shiller P/E is a valuation measure usually applied to the U.S. S&P 500 equity market. He also pointed toward the trailing P/E in the U.S. market, a valuation based on the last 12 months of actual earnings, sitting at "22 times, higher than it got at its highest level in the 1960s." "This is a huge recipe for a really sharp correction in global equity markets at some stage in the next 18 months," he concluded. "And I mean really large, because we are looking at these recession risk models rising, credit impulse numbers in the states are weak, that tends to bring unemployment up and tends to bring equity markets down." Harnett suggested that typically the scale of decline in the IMS Manufacturing Index, a widely-watched indicator of U.S. economic activity, in the last 12 months and the "weakness of the banking sector around the world" would ordinarily have seen central banks cutting by 100 to 150 basis points, which is why the bond market appears to be pricing in rate cuts. Hopes of a rate cut this month were renewed after a testimony from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell where he signaled easier monetary policy could be on the horizon as "crosscurrents have reemerged." A major weight on the U.S., and indeed global, economy is its ongoing trade war with China, a dispute which is seemingly unlikely to be resolved in the near future. China has long been a forerunner for global economic growth, but is seen slowing to a near 30-year low of 6.2% in 2019, according to a Reuters poll, despite a raft of support measures designed to spur domestic demand and ease the trade war bruising.