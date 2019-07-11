Snap shares climb as Bank of America sees improved revenue after viral 'gender-face-swap' filter

U.S. stock futures are higher this morning after the S&P 500 briefly broke above 3,000 for the first time ever.Morning Briefread more
President Trump ordered an investigation into France's planned "digital tax" on tech companies on Wednesday.Technologyread more
For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariffs costs and related inflation.Marketsread more
Shares of Snapchat parent company Snap rose in premarket trading on Thursday after Bank of America said a recent spike in app downloads will drive better revenue.Investingread more
Small caps have underperformed the broader market this year, and Miller Tabak's Matt Maley says it could be a warning signal for the rest of the market.Trading Nationread more
Amazon.com on Thursday unveiled plans to retrain a third of its U.S. workforce to help its employees move into more advanced jobs or find new careers.Technologyread more
The Trump administration has withdrawn its proposal to eliminate rebates from government drug plans, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a White House spokesperson.Politicsread more
Strong travel demand, particularly for premium cabins, helped drive Delta's second-quarter profits higher.Airlinesread more
The president is taking executive action after the Supreme Court blocked the administration.Politicsread more
In a world of retail "winners and losers" Goldman Sachs is betting on a few big-box retailers it feels will shoot up over the next year.Investingread more
The details of the proposal for achieving that goal appear to be far less threatening to the major dialysis providers than initially feared by many investors.Health and Scienceread more
Shares of Snapchat parent company Snap rose on Thursday after Bank of America said a recent spike in app downloads will drive better revenue results for the company's upcoming second-quarter earnings.
"In May, Snap's 'gender-face-swap' filter went viral and SnapKit app 'Yolo' reached number 1 on the iOS download charts, and 3rd party Snap app data in 2Q suggests downloads were near record levels," Bank of America analyst Justin Post said in a note to investors. "Overall we anticipate improving user trends and revenue upside in 2Q, though we expect Snap to remain conservative in its outlook."
Snap rose 1.4% in premarket trading from Wednesday's close of $15.26 a share. The stock is up a staggering 177% since the beginning of the year, as it hit a 52-week low of $4.99 a share in December. However, Snap remains well below its 2017 IPO price of $24 a share.
Bank of America increased its price target to $17 from $12 on Snap shares but stuck to its neutral rating, saying there are "positive indications but high expectations."
"We have been cautious on competition from Instagram and execution consistency given management changes, and underestimated the potential rebound in user activity in 2019," Post said.
– CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.