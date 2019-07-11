Skip Navigation
Tech

Twitter is gradually coming back online

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • Twitter suffered a service disruption on Thursday that prevented users from properly accessing its app and website.
  • Twitter said it was "currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter," in a note on its status website.
CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on September 5, 2018. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

Twitter suffered an outage on Thursday that prevented some users from being able to use the social network properly for about an hour.

Users who visited the website were greeted with a "Something is technically wrong" message while some who tried to use the app saw a "Tweets aren't loading right now" note when trying to refresh their feeds.

The outage began shortly before 3 p.m. The app and website regained some functionality around 3:45 p.m.

"We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter," Twitter said on its status website. "We will keep you updated on whats happening."

The outage occurred at the same time as President Trump's social media summit at the White House, to which Twitter did not receive an invite. Previously, Twitter experienced delays on some of its services on July 3, according to the company's status website.  

Twitter's stock price was down more than 1 percent on Thursday. The company said it is continuing to investigate the issue.

Here's what the home page of Twitter has looked like for many people since about 3pm ET.

WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off

Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off
