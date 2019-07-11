US Treasury yields tick lower after Fed Chair Powell's dovish testimony

The appointment of the former French finance minister marks just the latest step in a career notable for history-making moments.Europe Newsread more
A widely expected rate cut by the Fed would give China more breathing room in shoring up its slowing economy, analysts said.China Economyread more
The Gulf region has been shaken by a period of heightened instability in recent months, threatening the flow of oil through the Strait.Energyread more
Washington had alleged that products by Chinese technology giant Huawei could be used by Beijing for espionage.Politicsread more
Powell told Congress that he doesn't think a return to the gold standard in the U.S. would be a good idea.The Fedread more
Uber accounted for almost half of the exit value from venture-backed companies in the quarter, while Slack, Zoom, Pinterest and CrowdStrike made up most of the rest.Technologyread more
U.S. tariffs on goods made in China will continue indefinitely, said Max Baucus, former American ambassador to the country.World Economyread more
Bitcoin is sliding after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell poured cold water on Facebook's plans to launch a cryptocurrency.Cryptocurrencyread more
Emerging market bonds could perform well going forward, and an analyst from Aberdeen Standard Investments picked three countries he likes — and one he doesn't.Bondsread more
The U.S. energy industry has halted about a third of Gulf of Mexico oil production and expects more disruptions.Energyread more
CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.America's Top States for Businessread more
U.S. government debt prices were higher Thursday morning, after dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell supported the case for an interest rate cut later this month.
At around 03:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.0491%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.5563%.
In his first day of testimony before Congress on Wednesday, the head of the U.S. central bank pointed to "broad " global weakness that was clouding the U.S. economic outlook. His comments bolstered the case for easier monetary policy in the world's largest economy.
In addition to Powell's relatively dovish testimony, the minutes from the Fed's previous policy showed many policymakers thought more policy stimulus would be required soon.
Investors are also likely to monitor the latest weekly jobless claims, consumer price index (CPI) figures and core CPI data for June at around 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal budget data is scheduled to be released slightly later in the session.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set auction $35 billion in 4-week bills, $35 billion in 8-week bills and $16 billion in 29-year 10-month bonds on Thursday.