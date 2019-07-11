Watch Fed's Randal Quarles speak from the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington

U.S. companies are lowering the bar for second-quarter earnings thanks to lingering trade uncertainty and questions about global growth.Marketsread more
For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariff costs and related inflation.Marketsread more
The Dow rallied after testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that signaled a rate cut is coming.US Marketsread more
With a potentially negative earnings season looming, investors see easy Fed policy as the security blanket the stock market needs as it breaks to new highs.Market Insiderread more
Biden said the U.S. needs to act to counter China or it will "keep moving and robbing U.S. firms" of technology and intellectual property.2020 Electionsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the relationship between unemployment and inflation has collapsed.The Fedread more
Google on Wednesday admitted that partners who work to analyze voice snippets collected when people talk to the Google Assistant were leaked to a Belgian press outlet.Technologyread more
Larry Kudlow praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep monetary policy loose.The Fedread more
The joint venture will give Ford access to VW's MEB platform, which serves as a base for Volkswagen's ID.3 electric car, executives said.Autosread more
Shares of Nordstrom on Thursday were trading at lows not seen since September 2010. Its stock is down roughly 35% year-to-date.Retailread more
If China does not buy U.S. crops, it could bode poorly for a U.S.-China trade deal as Washington has said it expects Beijing to purchase agricultural products.Politicsread more
[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles speaks at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.
Quarles' remarks come after Fed Chair Jerome Powell testified that "crosscurrents" from lingering trade fears and weaker economic data overseas are dampening the U.S. economy's outlook moving forward. Powell's testimony increased expectations that the Fed will cut rates later this month.
Stocks rose to record highs on the prospects of easier monetary policy, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average breaking above 27,000 for the first time ever on Thursday.