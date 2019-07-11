White House drops proposal to eliminate drug rebates. Health stocks soar

The Dow after testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that signaled easier monetary policy could be implemented later this month.US Marketsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell resumed his two-day semiannual testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.The Fedread more
Small caps have underperformed the broader market this year, and Miller Tabak's Matt Maley says it could be a warning signal for the rest of the market.Trading Nationread more
Insurers UnitedHealth and Cigna rose by 3.6% and 10%, respectively, while CVS Health rose 6.7% in premarket trading.Politicsread more
President Trump ordered an investigation into France's planned "digital tax" on tech companies on Wednesday.Technologyread more
For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariff costs and related inflation.Marketsread more
Investors will be watching for any changes in tone from Powell during the Q&A session as he goes before back to Capitol Hill.The Fedread more
U.S. underlying consumer prices increased amid solid gains in the costs of a range of goods and services.Economyread more
Shares of Snapchat parent company Snap rose in premarket trading on Thursday after Bank of America said a recent spike in app downloads will drive better revenue.Investingread more
Apple recently deactivated the Walkie-Talkie feature on the Apple Watch after it discovered that a bug allowed people to eavesdrop on iPhones. It's working on a fix before it...Technologyread more
Google Cloud is bolstering its sales executive team as it plans rapid growth.Technologyread more
The Trump administration has withdrawn its proposal to eliminate rebates from government drug plans, a key component of the president's blueprint to lower prescription drug prices, a White House spokesman confirmed.
"Based on careful analysis and thorough consideration, the President has decided to withdraw the rebate rule," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in an emailed statement Thursday.
Shares of health insurers jumped on the news. Insurers UnitedHealth and Cigna rose by 3.6% and 10%, respectively, while CVS Health, which bought insurer Aetna last year, rose 6.7% in premarket trading.
The administration sought to ban discounts on prescription drugs that insurers negotiate with pharmaceutical companies, saying these "backdoor rebates" have led to a "perverse incentive" for drugmakers to set list prices on drugs artificially high. Instead, the rule would give pharmacy benefit managers a flat fee for including drugs on their plan and would allow discounts to be passed on to patients at the pharmacy counter.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar touted the plan as a way to "bring real transparency to drug markets and deliver savings directly to patients when they walk into the pharmacy." However, the Congressional Budget Office found the rule would cost $177 billion through 2029.
Insurers opposed the proposal, saying it would not accomplish its goal of lowering prescription drug prices.
CVS in a statement said it's "pleased" with the administration's move and that "any solution should start with addressing drug prices."
Axios reported the news earlier.
Deere said the Trump administration is "encouraged by continuing bipartisan conversations about legislation" to lower prescription drug costs and the president "will consider using any and all tools" to ensure drug prices decline.
-CNBC's Bertha Coombs contributed to this report