Coast Guard anticipates closing Port of New Orleans and lower Mississippi within several hours

Bespoke Investment Group looked at the most volatile stocks in the first trading day following a quarterly report.Marketsread more
Trump is most likely to put steep tariffs on French wine in response to France's digital tax that will affect Facebook and Google.Politicsread more
Stocks rose as investors looked ended a record-setting week on a high note after dovish testimony from the top Federal Reserve official.US Marketsread more
Acosta made the announcement to reporters while standing next to President Donald Trump, less than a week after wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on new charges...Politicsread more
Incoming acting Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella will take the helm of the department following the resignation Friday of Alex Acosta, who faced scrutiny over his role in...Politicsread more
Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain began hitting parts of Louisiana early Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Amazon Prime Day, which begins in just three days, will test the company's promise to provide one-day shipping for more than 10 million products on what may be a...Retailread more
CNBC combed through Wall Street research over the last week to see which stocks analysts say to look at in the second half of the year.Marketsread more
The Treasury Department said it could run out of cash in two months, asking Congress to increase the debt ceiling before lawmakers leave for a six-week recess.Economyread more
Ford and VW will remain "independent and fiercely competitive in the marketplace," the Detroit automaker's CEO Jim Hackett said in a statement.Autosread more
Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson is set to test an experimental HIV vaccine in the U.S. and Europe sometime this year, the company confirmed with CNBC.Health and Scienceread more
The U.S. Coast Guard expects to close the Port of New Orleans and lower Mississippi River by midday New Orleans time Friday, officially stopping all commercial shipping ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Barry.
A Coast Guard spokeswoman said shipping activity has already been curtailed, ahead of the announcement, which should be made before 12 p.m. CDT.
"The port's not closed from the Coast Guard standpoint, but people have gotten to the point where they know it will close," said Lt. Rachel Ault. "For the most part there's really no movement."
Barry's winds have begun buffeting the Louisiana coast, sections of which are under hurricane watch. The National Weather Service is warning of storm surge and heavy rains from the storm, which has the potential to become the first hurricane of the season.
If Barry becomes a hurricane, it mostly likely will be a Category 1 storm, with much less wind damage potential than other storms that have hit the area. Refineries in its path could be vulnerable to storm surge and other flooding, which could keep personnel from reporting to work.
"Most of the refineries are rated for a Cat 3 and have come through Cat 4 and 5 storms pretty well," said John Kilduff, partner with Again Capital. "I'm more concerned about the flooding of the Mississippi down by its mouth because of all the water that was already coming down. I'm more worried about the shipping interests, and what it would do to both imports and exports and movement of supply."
The oil industry has already been moving tankers out of the area and shut in more than half the Gulf of Mexico's oil production. The government estimates that as of Thursday, 53.4% of current production, or 1 million barrels of oil per day, had been curtailed, as the industry evacuated workers in the Gulf. About 45% of all natural gas production had also been shut-in.
The industry is not anticipating longer term disruptions from Tropical Storm Barry, but the amount of flooding that comes with the storm could be the wild card.
Tom Kloza, head of global energy analysis at Oil Price Information Service, said refineries were all running at high summertime rates, and so far the only refinery that had a precautionary shutdown was Phillips 66's Alliance refinery.
Kloza said the refineries have extensive plans for storm-related outages, but they do not include them in any preset schedule. They do plan for seasonal maintenance which is done twice a year before and after summer gasoline production. "They don't plan to go down in the middle of the season," he said.
"They have product on hand, but they have to take the refinery down very carefully and they have to take it back up very carefully. It might be a week before they're back to normal," he said.
Kloza said he is watching for possible announcements from two other refineries in Lake Charles. One is owned by Citgo, the other by Phillips 66.
Paul Sankey of Mizuho notes there are refineries with capacity totaling 1.8 million barrels a day in the potential path.
The storm will impact U.S. imports and exports of fuel and crude, which have grown dramatically in the past year.
"It clogs exports. You have so much ingress and egress in terms of cargos moving in and out of the gulf coast now," said Kloza.
Like other analysts, Kloza said the storm may not damage much energy infrastructure but it will wreak havoc with the government's weekly oil market report, watched by the market globally for its supply/demand data. The next report is due Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., and the data could be skewed by the storm. The data could be impacted both by the storm disrupting exports and imports. The industry may also not be as focused on supplying the data in the New Orleans area as it normally would be.
"It really screws up EIA reports next week and perhaps the week after that. We're going to get some screwed up data. Also, we could get sweet crude go up in price at the Gulf Coast but Cushing doesn't match it," he said, suggesting the spot market on the coast could get bid higher than the price of crude at Cushing, the US storage hub.