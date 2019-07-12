Daimler warns of second-quarter profit significantly below expectations

Skip Navigation
Trump: I'm 'not a fan' of crypto, Facebook may need banking...

In a series of Twitter posts, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. dollar — which he said is "dependable and reliable" — is the "only one real currency in the USA."

Oil markets will see another glut in 2020, IEA predicts

OPEC and its allies, led by Russia, have kept 1.2 million barrels per day off the market since the start of the year.

Ocasio-Cortez finds herself on same side as Trump regarding the...

Larry Kudlow praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep monetary policy loose.

How Trump has managed to overshadow the UK's leadership race

How both men would deal with the unignorable figure of Trump looms large too.

Tech stocks led the S&P 500 from 2,000 to 3,000 — the sector...

Stellar performance from technology stocks led the S&P 500's run from 2,000 to 3,000, but the sector's phenomenal growth may still have some gas in the tank.

Tinder CEO says he's not worried about competition from Facebook

Dating app Tinder's position as an influential brand among young adults can help it withstand competition from Facebook, CEO Elie Seidman said.

Asia stocks edge up as investors await Chinese trade data

China's dollar-denominated exports fell 1.3% in June from a year ago while imports fell 7.3% in the same period, the country's customs department reported on Friday.

Why Budweiser's upcoming IPO is important for Hong Kong's stock...

The IPO for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has been projected to be the largest IPO of the year so far.

Trump abandons fight to put citizenship question on census

President Donald Trump on Thursday dropped a fight to put a citizenship question on the upcoming 2020 census, but ordered federal agencies to give the Commerce Department all...

Deutsche CEO says he reprimanded execs for having $1,800 suits...

"That someone would let a tailor come on such a day is disrespectful," Sewing said in an interview with Handelsblatt on Thursday.

Jim Cramer introduces 'WATCH,' his top 5 retailers with scale

"As an investor, you need recognize which businesses can scale because those are the ones that win," Jim Cramer says.

Singapore's GDP badly misses forecasts, shrinking 3.4% from the...

Singapore's economy shrank in the second quarter from the previous three months on an annualized basis, widely missing economists' forecasts, preliminary data showed on...

Earnings

Daimler warns of second-quarter profit significantly below expectations

Key Points
  • Provisions for an extended recall in connection with Takata airbags will increase by around 1 billion euros, Daimler said.
  • The carmaker also took a hit of 1.6 billion euros following a reassessment made in connection with ongoing governmental and court proceedings and measures relating to Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles.

Andreas Rentz | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Luxury carmaker Daimler on Friday warned investors that it expected a second-quarter loss before interest and taxes of 1.6 billion euros ($1.80 billion) after a 2.6 billion profit posted in the year earlier period.

Daimler said it now expects group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be significantly below the prior year level, compared to a previous guidance of EBIT of the same magnitude as a year earlier.

Provisions for an extended recall in connection with Takata airbags will increase by around 1 billion euros, Daimler said.

The carmaker also took a hit of 1.6 billion euros following a reassessment made in connection with ongoing governmental and court proceedings and measures relating to Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles.

"A decision by the Board of Management in the context of the product portfolio review and prioritization, which was taken today, will affect earnings of the Mercedes-Benz Vans division in the second quarter (of) 2019 by around 0.5 billion euros," Daimler added.

