Fred's closes 129 additional stores and holds clearance sales

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Buckle up: These stocks go absolutely bonkers during earnings...

Bespoke Investment Group looked at the most volatile stocks in the first trading day following a quarterly report.

Marketsread more

How Trump could use tariffs to fight back against France's tax on...

Trump is most likely to put steep tariffs on French wine in response to France's digital tax that will affect Facebook and Google.

Politicsread more

Dow, S&P 500 hit all-time highs as Street ends record week on a...

Stocks rose as investors looked ended a record-setting week on a high note after dovish testimony from the top Federal Reserve official.

US Marketsread more

Trump Labor chief Alex Acosta resigns due to Jeffrey Epstein case

Acosta made the announcement to reporters while standing next to President Donald Trump, less than a week after wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on new charges...

Politicsread more

Acosta's replacement faces scrutiny for work with disgraced...

Incoming acting Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella will take the helm of the department following the resignation Friday of Alex Acosta, who faced scrutiny over his role in...

Politicsread more

Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain hits Louisiana coast

Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain began hitting parts of Louisiana early Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Amazon Prime Day will put its one-day delivery promise to the...

Amazon Prime Day, which begins in just three days, will test the company's promise to provide one-day shipping for more than 10 million products on what may be a...

Retailread more

These stocks are second-half comeback stories, according to Wall...

CNBC combed through Wall Street research over the last week to see which stocks analysts say to look at in the second half of the year.

Marketsread more

Treasury urges Congress to raise debt ceiling before recess

The Treasury Department said it could run out of cash in two months, asking Congress to increase the debt ceiling before lawmakers leave for a six-week recess.

Economyread more

Ford, VW confirm plan to collaborate on autonomous and electric...

Ford and VW will remain "independent and fiercely competitive in the marketplace," the Detroit automaker's CEO Jim Hackett said in a statement.

Autosread more

Johnson & Johnson to test HIV vaccine in US and Europe

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson is set to test an experimental HIV vaccine in the U.S. and Europe sometime this year, the company confirmed with CNBC.

Health and Scienceread more

Judge lets Jeffrey Epstein file financial disclosure under seal...

Defense lawyers said they feared that information in the financial disclosures would further fuel a media frenzy about the case against Epstein, a former friend of President...

Politicsread more
Retail

Fred's closes 129 additional stores and holds clearance sales

Elizabeth Myong
Key Points
  • Discount retailer Fred's said Friday it will close another 129 stores and hold inventory clearance sales as the company works to repay its debt and diversify its product selection.
  • Fred's will have an estimated 80 retail stores and 166 pharmacies standing following its store closures.
  • In a press release, the company said all pharmacies would stay open and fill prescriptions.

Discount merchandise retailer Fred's announced on Friday that it will close another 129 stores and hold inventory clearance sales as the company works to repay its debt and diversify its product selection.

Fred's will have an estimated 80 retail stores and 166 pharmacies standing following its store closures. In a press release, the retailer said all pharmacies would stay open and be able to fill prescriptions.

"While it is never easy to make decisions that impact our valued employees and customers, this initiative represents another necessary step in our continued efforts to stabilize our business by simplifying our store portfolio and product assortment," Joseph Anto, Fred's CEO, said in a press release on Friday.

Anto said he encourages Fred's customers to take advantage of their clearance sales, which will offer a "compelling opportunity to purchase heavily discounted items for a limited time".

The discount merchandise retailer was founded in 1947 in Coldwater, Mississippi, and expanded across the Southeast.

In 2018, Fred's sold its pharmacy files to Walgreens for roughly $165 million.

Fred's stock fell 7% Friday following the announcement. The company's stock is currently trading below a dollar and has dropped nearly 80% over the past year.

The Fred's stores closures come as a number of other retailers including Dressbarn, CVS, Pier 1, and TopShop plan to close store locations. According to Coresight Research, the number of store closures announced this year has already exceeded the total for 2018. The researcher estimates the total could reach 12,000 by the end of 2019. So far this year, U.S. retailers have announced 7,062 store closures and 3,017 store openings, it said.

According to Coresight, there were 5,524 store closures last year, which was still 30% less than the 8,139 closures in 2017 — a record high.

The additional pressure from China's tariffs on consumer goods is also expected to make it a challenging road ahead for retailers this year.

Here is a full list of the stores that are closing:

120 SPRING BRANCH DR ALEXANDRIA AL 36250

13210 NORTH WINTZELL AVE BAYOU LA BATRE AL 36509

307 NORTH MULBERRY AVE BUTLER AL 36904

300 PARK DR CLANTON AL 35046

340 VIRGINIA AVE DALEVILLE AL 36322

996 HIGHWAY 203 ELBA AL 36323

7250 US-43 GUIN AL 35563

916 21ST STREET HALEYVILLE AL 35565

280 HIGHWAY 78 WEST JASPER AL 35501

525 4TH AVENUE NE RED BAY AL 35582

16100 HWY 72 ROGERSVILLE AL 35652

9574 HWY-18 VERNON AL 35592

808 WEST COLLIN RAYE DR DEQUEEN AR 71832

611 US 65 S DUMAS AR 71639

1301 NORTH ILLINOIS AVE HARRISBURG AR 72432

#2 FOREST PARK AVE HOLIDAY ISLAND AR 72631

1218 US-82 LAKE VILLAGE AR 71653

801 SOUTH HIGHWAY 77 MANILA AR 72442

438 SOUTH ALABAMA ST MARIANNA AR 72360

103 DAWSON ST MARKED TREE AR 72365

614 SOUTH MAIN ST NASHVILLE AR 71852

303 EAST MAIN ST PIGGOTT AR 72454

2809 SOUTH CAMDEN RD PINE BLUFF AR 71603

1309 S LINCOLN ST STAR CITY AR 71667

10 EAGLE ST VILONIA AR 72173

507 WEST PINE WARREN AR 71671

HWY 49 TWIN CITY S/C WEST HELENA AR 72390

320 HWY 14 SOUTH YELLVILLE AR 72687

1718 SOUTH WAUKESHA ST BONIFAY FL 32425

935 EAST HIGHWAY 90 MADISON FL 32340

1150 N JEFFERSON ST MONTICELLO FL 32344

WILLIAMS ST ALMA GA 31510

214 HWY 49 BYRON GA 31008

1009 NORTH 3RD AVE CHATSWORTH GA 30705

93 BUSHROD JOHNSON AVE CHICKAMAUGA GA 30707

HWY 17 NORTH DARIEN GA 31305

203 N MAIN ST GREENSBORO GA 30642

124 8TH STREET HELENA (MCRAE) GA 31037

534 BELL CREEK RD HIAWASSEE GA 30546

2001 BILLY TUCKER CL HOGANSVILLE GA 30230

719 SOUTH DAVIS ST NASHVILLE GA 31639

1567 N CHEROKEE RD SOCIAL CIRCLE GA 30025

204 EAST KELLY ST SYLVESTER GA 31791

923 N BYPASS EAST WASHINGTON GA 30673

605 N MAIN ST WRENS GA 30833

213 WEST RANDOLPH STREET MCLEANSBORO IL 62859

260 KEEN STREET BURKESVILLE KY 42717

1938 MAIN STREET CADIZ KY 42211

509 NORTH MAIN ST TOMPKINSVILLE KY 42167

1311 NORTH HAZEL STREET ARCADIA LA 71001

5604 HWY 3 BENTON LA 71006

5590 BARKSDALE BLVD BOSSIER CITY LA 71112

109 CHEVY LN BUNKIE LA 71322

8155 US 165 COLUMBIA LA 71418

522 LINCOLN RD EAST MONROE LA 71203

1075 HWY 80 EAST HAUGHTON LA 71037

902 WEST MAIN ST HOMER LA 71040

715 1ST AVE KINDER LA 70648

2019 FARMERVILLE HWY RUSTON LA 71270

7139 US HWY 61 ST FRANCISVILLE LA 70775

1320 SR-2 STERLINGTON LA 71280

125 E MAIN ST EAST PRARIE MO 63845

499 WEST HWY 162 PORTAGEVILLE MO 63873

441 N FOURTH ST BALDWYN MS 38824

2675 HWY 15 BAY SPRINGS MS 39422

520 NORTH HAYDEN ST BELZONI MS 39038

403 W CALHOUN ST BRUCE MS 38915

229 NORTH UNION CANTON MS 39046

300 SOUTH PEARLE STREET CARTHAGE MS 39051

456 HWY 24 CENTREVILLE MS 39631

304 W MAIN ST CHARLESTON MS 38921

236 DESOTO AVE CLARKSDALE MS 38614

1211 SOUTH FIR AVE COLLINS MS 39428

14916 SR-16 DEKALB MS 39328

300 SR-9 EUPORA MS 39744

101 MANSKER DRIVE FLORA MS 39071

1409 ADAMS STREET FULTON MS 38843

2616 HWY 82 EAST GREENWOOD MS 38930

615 HWY 25 SOUTH IUKA MS 38852

6230 OLD CANTON RD JACKSON OLD CANTON MS 39211

951 MAIN ST LEAKESVILLE MS 39451

502 SOUTH CHURCH LOUISVILLLE MS 39339

1039 MARTIN LUTHER KING DRIVE MARKS MS 38646

1618 DELAWARE AVE MCCOMB MS 39648

3050 SIMPSON, HWY 13 MENDENHALL MS 39114

1509 BROAD STREET WEST MONTICELLO MS 39654

31 SGT PRENTISS DRIVE NATCHEZ MS 39120

126 WEST MAIN STREET NEW ALBANY MS 38652

1388 SOUTH MAIN ST POPLARVILLE MS 39470

1635 COLUMBIA AVE PRENTISS MS 39474

509 HWY 589 PURVIS MS 39475

111 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE SALTILLO MS 38866

710 CHURCH ROAD SOUTHAVEN MS 38671

2110 GOODMAN ROAD EAST SOUTHAVEN MS 38671

4233 ROCKY BRANCH ROAD SUMRALL MS 39482

1038 US 61 TUNICA MS 38676

409 DUNCAN STREET WATER VALLEY MS 38965

603 MIDDLETON RD WINONA MS 38967

118 MAIN STREET ANDREWS NC 28901

102 MCREYNOLDS ST CARTHAGE NC 28327

1528 SOUTH LAFAYETTE ST SHELBY NC 28152

763 SR-28 ABBEVILLE SC 29620

311 EAST MAIN ST ANDREWS SC 29510

116 RIVER STREET BELTON SC 29627

227 APPLE SQUARE PLAZA EDGEFIELD SC 29824

297 SOUTH HWY 20 WILLIAMSTON SC 29669

1200 WEST CHURCH ST ALAMO TN 38001

11888 HWY 70 ARLINGTON TN 38002

1560 DONELSON PKWY DOVER TN 37058

5897 EAST MAIN ST ERIN TN 37061

535 WEST MAIN HENDERSON TN 38340

88 LOVELVILLE HWY LINDEN TN 37096

890 E MAIN ST LIVINGSTON TN 38570

3561 MAYNARDVILLE HWY MAYNARDVILLE TN 37807

87 SOUTH MAIN ST MCKENZIE TN 38201

1290 LAMAR AVE MEMPHIS LAMAR TN 38104

250 E STRATTON AVE MONTEREY TN 38574

501 TENNESSEE AVE NORTH PARSONS TN 38363

327 N MAIN ST PIKEVILLE TN 37367

16280 US-64 SOMERVILLE TN 38068

730 EVERETT STREET TIPTONVILLE TN 38079

2045 US 45 TRENTON TN 38382

307 HWY 64 EAST WAYNESBORO TN 38485

5305 NEW HIGHWAY 31 E WESTMORELAND TN 37186

4928 HWY 70 WHITE BLUFF TN 37187

218 WATSON BLVD DAINGERFIELD TX 75638

375 W HWY 84 FAIRFIELD TX 75840

850 N BEAULAH ST HAWKINS TX 75765

113 NORTH GREER BLVD PITTSBURG TX 75686