Fred's closes 129 additional stores and holds clearance sales

Discount merchandise retailer Fred's announced on Friday that it will close another 129 stores and hold inventory clearance sales as the company works to repay its debt and diversify its product selection.

Fred's will have an estimated 80 retail stores and 166 pharmacies standing following its store closures. In a press release, the retailer said all pharmacies would stay open and be able to fill prescriptions.

"While it is never easy to make decisions that impact our valued employees and customers, this initiative represents another necessary step in our continued efforts to stabilize our business by simplifying our store portfolio and product assortment," Joseph Anto, Fred's CEO, said in a press release on Friday.

Anto said he encourages Fred's customers to take advantage of their clearance sales, which will offer a "compelling opportunity to purchase heavily discounted items for a limited time".

The discount merchandise retailer was founded in 1947 in Coldwater, Mississippi, and expanded across the Southeast.

In 2018, Fred's sold its pharmacy files to Walgreens for roughly $165 million.

Fred's stock fell 7% Friday following the announcement. The company's stock is currently trading below a dollar and has dropped nearly 80% over the past year.

The Fred's stores closures come as a number of other retailers including Dressbarn, CVS, Pier 1, and TopShop plan to close store locations. According to Coresight Research, the number of store closures announced this year has already exceeded the total for 2018. The researcher estimates the total could reach 12,000 by the end of 2019. So far this year, U.S. retailers have announced 7,062 store closures and 3,017 store openings, it said.

According to Coresight, there were 5,524 store closures last year, which was still 30% less than the 8,139 closures in 2017 — a record high.

The additional pressure from China's tariffs on consumer goods is also expected to make it a challenging road ahead for retailers this year.