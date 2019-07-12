Iran calls on Britain to release seized oil tanker immediately

Skip Navigation
Trump: I'm 'not a fan' of crypto, Facebook may need banking...

In a series of Twitter posts, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. dollar — which he said is "dependable and reliable" — is the "only one real currency in the USA."

Ocasio-Cortez finds herself on same side as Trump regarding the...

Larry Kudlow praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep monetary policy loose.

How Trump has managed to overshadow the UK's leadership race

How both men would deal with the unignorable figure of Trump looms large too.

Tech stocks led the S&P 500 from 2,000 to 3,000 — the sector...

Stellar performance from technology stocks led the S&P 500's run from 2,000 to 3,000, but the sector's phenomenal growth may still have some gas in the tank.

Tinder CEO says he's not worried about competition from Facebook

Dating app Tinder's position as an influential brand among young adults can help it withstand competition from Facebook, CEO Elie Seidman said.

Asia stocks edge up as investors await Chinese trade data

Compared with a year earlier, Singapore's GDP grew 0.1% in the second quarter, widely missing expectations.

Why Budweiser's upcoming IPO is important for Hong Kong's stock...

The IPO for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has been projected to be the largest IPO of the year so far.

Trump abandons fight to put citizenship question on census

President Donald Trump on Thursday dropped a fight to put a citizenship question on the upcoming 2020 census, but ordered federal agencies to give the Commerce Department all...

Deutsche CEO says he reprimanded execs for having $1,800 suits...

"That someone would let a tailor come on such a day is disrespectful," Sewing said in an interview with Handelsblatt on Thursday.

Jim Cramer introduces 'WATCH,' his top 5 retailers with scale

"As an investor, you need recognize which businesses can scale because those are the ones that win," Jim Cramer says.

Singapore's GDP badly misses forecasts, shrinking 3.4% from the...

Singapore's economy shrank in the second quarter from the previous three months on an annualized basis, widely missing economists' forecasts, preliminary data showed on...

Top US port for China ocean trade reports decline in June imports

The Los Angeles and Long Beach port complex, the nation's busiest and the No. 1 for ocean trade with China, handled 5.1% fewer inbound containers of cargo in June, as the...

Iran calls on Britain to release seized oil tanker immediately

Key Points
  • Iran says Britain is playing a "dangerous game" by seizing the oil tanker, and calls for it to be released.
  • U.K. says three Iranian vessels tried to block a British-owned tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Britain is among European parties to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers.
A ship approaches supertanker Grace 1 off the coast of Gibraltar on July 6, 2019. - Iran demanded on July 5, 2019 that Britain immediately release an oil tanker it has detained in Gibraltar, accusing it of acting at the bidding of the United States.
JORGE GUERRERO | AFP | Getty Images

Iran called on Britain on Friday to immediately release an oil tanker that British Royal Marines seized last week on suspicion it was breaking European sanctions by taking oil to Syria, a foreign ministry spokesman told state news agency IRNA.

"This is a dangerous game and has consequences ... the legal pretexts for the capture are not valid ... the release of the tanker is in all countries' interest," the spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said.

Iran has warned of reciprocal measures if the tanker is not released.

Britain said on Thursday that three Iranian vessels tried to block a British-owned tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which controls the flow of Middle East oil to the world, but backed off when confronted by a Royal Navy warship.

Iran denied that its vessels had done any such thing.

Tension between Iran and the West has increased a week after Britain seized the tanker and London said the British Heritage, operated by oil company BP, had been approached in the strait between Iran and the Arabian peninsula.

Mousavi accused Britain of seizing the tanker under U.S. pressure. "Such illegal measures could increase tensions in the Persian Gulf," he told IRNA.

For decades, Shi'ite-led Iran and its U.S.-backed Sunni Gulf Arab rivals have been locked in proxy battles for predominance in the Middle East, from Syria to Yemen.

Britain is among European parties to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, which President Donald Trump pulled out of it last year, reimposing sanctions on Tehran.

Washington tightened sanctions from the start of May, ordering all countries and companies to halt imports of Iranian oil or be banished from the global financial system.

In retaliation to Washington's mounting pressure, Iran has decreased its commitments to the nuclear pact, in defiance of a warning by European countries.

The United States, Iran's longtime foe, blames Tehran for a series of attacks on shipping in the world's most important oil artery since mid-May, accusations Tehran rejects.

The capture of the Iranian tanker comes at a time of sharply increased U.S.-Iranian confrontation in recent weeks. Washington has also dispatched extra troops to the region to counter what it describes as Iranian threats.

"Foreign powers should leave the region because Iran and other regional countries are capable of securing the regional security," Mousavi said.

"...Iran has repeatedly expressed its readiness to hold talks with its neighbours to resolve disputes."