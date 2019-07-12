J&J drops 4% on report DOJ investigating allegations company lied about talc cancer risks

Skip Navigation
These are the stocks Wall Street analysts believe will lead the...

The Dow reached 27,000 for the first time ever this week. But the path to 28,000 may hinge on a resolution to the U.S.-China trade front.

What to watch in markets in the week ahead

Stocks could struggle in the week ahead if the message from earnings reports focuses on the murky outlook for the economy and negative impacts from the trade wars.

Buckle up: These stocks go absolutely bonkers during earnings...

Bespoke Investment Group looked at the most volatile stocks in the first trading day following a quarterly report.

How Trump could use tariffs to fight back against France's tax on...

Trump is most likely to put steep tariffs on French wine in response to France's digital tax that will affect Facebook and Google.

Dow, S&P 500 hit all-time highs as Street ends record week on a...

Stocks rose as investors looked ended a record-setting week on a high note after dovish testimony from the top Federal Reserve official.

Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain hit Louisiana coast

Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain began hitting parts of Louisiana early Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching.

Trump Labor chief Alex Acosta resigns due to Jeffrey Epstein case

Acosta made the announcement to reporters while standing next to President Donald Trump, less than a week after wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on new charges...

Acosta's successor faces scrutiny for work with disgraced...

Incoming acting Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella will take the helm of the department after the resignation Friday of Alex Acosta, who faced scrutiny over his role in...

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Johnson & Johnson, Stitch...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

J&J drops 4% on report DOJ investigating allegations company lied...

J&J has denied allegations that its talc causes cancer. It said numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown that its talc is safe and asbestos-free.

Amazon Prime Day will put its one-day delivery promise to the...

Amazon Prime Day, which begins in just three days, will test the company's promise to provide one-day shipping for more than 10 million products on what may be a...

These stocks are second-half comeback stories, according to Wall...

CNBC combed through Wall Street research over the last week to see which stocks analysts say to look at in the second half of the year.

Health and Science

J&J drops 4% on report DOJ investigating allegations company lied about talc cancer risks

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Key Points
  • The Justice Department is pursuing a criminal probe into whether Johnson & Johnson lied about the possible cancer risks of its talcum powder, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • J&J has denied allegations that its talc causes cancer. It said numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown that its talc is safe and asbestos-free.
Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York.
Lucas Jackson | Reuters

The Justice Department is pursuing a criminal probe into whether Johnson & Johnson lied about the possible cancer risks of its talcum powder, according to a Bloomberg report Friday.

A grand jury in Washington is examining documents related to what J&J knew about any carcinogens in their products, according to Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

In response to the report, J&J told CNBC that the implication that there has been a new development in the matter is flatly wrong. J&J disclosed in February that it had received subpoenas. "We are fully cooperating with the DOJ investigation," a J&J spokesperson said.

Shares of J&J were down more than 4% in early afternoon trading.

The consumer products company, which makes everything from Tylenol to Aveeno lotions, faces more than 13,000 talc-related lawsuits. J&J has denied allegations that its talc causes cancer. It said numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown that its talc is safe and asbestos-free.

J&J and the Justice Department were not immediately available for comment.

Last month, a California jury ruled in favor of a plaintiff who blamed her cancer on talcum-based baby powder products made by J&J and Colgate-Palmolive. That came just two weeks after the company was ordered to pay $300 million in punitive damages to a woman in New York who blamed her cancer on the company's talc products.

J&J relaunched its iconic namesake baby product line last summer to reverse a decline in the company's baby care unit. While trusted for decades, the 124-year-old brand had fallen out of touch with consumers, namely millennial moms, who have been increasingly opting for upstart brands with a trendier, more natural image.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.