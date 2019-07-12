J&J drops 4% on report DOJ investigating allegations company lied about talc cancer risks

The Dow reached 27,000 for the first time ever this week. But the path to 28,000 may hinge on a resolution to the U.S.-China trade front.Marketsread more
Stocks could struggle in the week ahead if the message from earnings reports focuses on the murky outlook for the economy and negative impacts from the trade wars.Market Insiderread more
Bespoke Investment Group looked at the most volatile stocks in the first trading day following a quarterly report.Marketsread more
Trump is most likely to put steep tariffs on French wine in response to France's digital tax that will affect Facebook and Google.Politicsread more
Stocks rose as investors looked ended a record-setting week on a high note after dovish testimony from the top Federal Reserve official.US Marketsread more
Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain began hitting parts of Louisiana early Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Acosta made the announcement to reporters while standing next to President Donald Trump, less than a week after wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on new charges...Politicsread more
Incoming acting Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella will take the helm of the department after the resignation Friday of Alex Acosta, who faced scrutiny over his role in...Politicsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
J&J has denied allegations that its talc causes cancer. It said numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown that its talc is safe and asbestos-free.Health and Scienceread more
Amazon Prime Day, which begins in just three days, will test the company's promise to provide one-day shipping for more than 10 million products on what may be a...Retailread more
The Justice Department is pursuing a criminal probe into whether Johnson & Johnson lied about the possible cancer risks of its talcum powder, according to a Bloomberg report Friday.
A grand jury in Washington is examining documents related to what J&J knew about any carcinogens in their products, according to Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
In response to the report, J&J told CNBC that the implication that there has been a new development in the matter is flatly wrong. J&J disclosed in February that it had received subpoenas. "We are fully cooperating with the DOJ investigation," a J&J spokesperson said.
Shares of J&J were down more than 4% in early afternoon trading.
The consumer products company, which makes everything from Tylenol to Aveeno lotions, faces more than 13,000 talc-related lawsuits. J&J has denied allegations that its talc causes cancer. It said numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown that its talc is safe and asbestos-free.
J&J and the Justice Department were not immediately available for comment.
Last month, a California jury ruled in favor of a plaintiff who blamed her cancer on talcum-based baby powder products made by J&J and Colgate-Palmolive. That came just two weeks after the company was ordered to pay $300 million in punitive damages to a woman in New York who blamed her cancer on the company's talc products.
J&J relaunched its iconic namesake baby product line last summer to reverse a decline in the company's baby care unit. While trusted for decades, the 124-year-old brand had fallen out of touch with consumers, namely millennial moms, who have been increasingly opting for upstart brands with a trendier, more natural image.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.