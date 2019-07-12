Netflix taps the BBC for its new marketing chief

In a series of Twitter posts, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. dollar — which he said is "dependable and reliable" — is the "only one real currency in the USA."Technologyread more
Netflix appointed Jackie Lee-Joe as chief marketing officer (CMO) on Friday, filling a key role as the company faces increased streaming competition.
Lee-Joe has been CMO of BBC Studios since 2015 and will start the role in September, Netflix said in a press release.
"Jackie is a truly original thinker with a wealth of global experience — making her the perfect fit as our next Chief Marketing Officer. I'm excited to work with her in promoting our brand and original programming in new and creative ways to our members all around the world," said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer.
Netflix's CMO of seven years Kelly Bennett left the company in March, adding to a string of high-profile departures. The company is facing increased competition in the video streaming space from brands like Amazon, Disney, Hulu and HBO.
Shares of the streaming giant traded flat in extended hours following the announcement.