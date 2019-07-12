Netflix taps the BBC for its new marketing chief

Skip Navigation
Trump: I'm 'not a fan' of crypto, Facebook may need banking...

In a series of Twitter posts, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. dollar — which he said is "dependable and reliable" — is the "only one real currency in the USA."

Oil markets will see another glut in 2020, IEA predicts

OPEC and its allies, led by Russia, have kept 1.2 million barrels per day off the market since the start of the year.

Ocasio-Cortez finds herself on same side as Trump regarding the...

Larry Kudlow praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep monetary policy loose.

How Trump has managed to overshadow the UK's leadership race

How both men would deal with the unignorable figure of Trump looms large too.

Tech stocks led the S&P 500 from 2,000 to 3,000 — the sector...

Stellar performance from technology stocks led the S&P 500's run from 2,000 to 3,000, but the sector's phenomenal growth may still have some gas in the tank.

Tinder CEO says he's not worried about competition from Facebook

Dating app Tinder's position as an influential brand among young adults can help it withstand competition from Facebook, CEO Elie Seidman said.

Asia stocks edge up as investors await Chinese trade data

China's dollar-denominated exports fell 1.3% in June from a year ago while imports fell 7.3% in the same period, the country's customs department reported on Friday.

Why Budweiser's upcoming IPO is important for Hong Kong's stock...

The IPO for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has been projected to be the largest IPO of the year so far.

Trump abandons fight to put citizenship question on census

President Donald Trump on Thursday dropped a fight to put a citizenship question on the upcoming 2020 census, but ordered federal agencies to give the Commerce Department all...

Deutsche CEO says he reprimanded execs for having $1,800 suits...

"That someone would let a tailor come on such a day is disrespectful," Sewing said in an interview with Handelsblatt on Thursday.

Jim Cramer introduces 'WATCH,' his top 5 retailers with scale

"As an investor, you need recognize which businesses can scale because those are the ones that win," Jim Cramer says.

Singapore's GDP badly misses forecasts, shrinking 3.4% from the...

Singapore's economy shrank in the second quarter from the previous three months on an annualized basis, widely missing economists' forecasts, preliminary data showed on...

Tech

Netflix taps the BBC for its new marketing chief

Elizabeth Schulze@eschulze9
Key Points
  • Netflix appointed Jackie Lee-Joe as chief marketing officer (CMO) on Friday.
  • Lee-Joe has been CMO of BBC Studios since 2015.
  • Netflix's CMO of seven years Kelly Bennett left the company in March.
A remote control is seen being held in front of a television running the Netflix application
Netflix appointed Jackie Lee-Joe as chief marketing officer (CMO) on Friday, filling a key role as the company faces increased streaming competition.

Lee-Joe has been CMO of BBC Studios since 2015 and will start the role in September, Netflix said in a press release.

"Jackie is a truly original thinker with a wealth of global experience — making her the perfect fit as our next Chief Marketing Officer. I'm excited to work with her in promoting our brand and original programming in new and creative ways to our members all around the world," said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer.

Netflix's CMO of seven years Kelly Bennett left the company in March, adding to a string of high-profile departures. The company is facing increased competition in the video streaming space from brands like Amazon, Disney, Hulu and HBO.

Shares of the streaming giant traded flat in extended hours following the announcement.