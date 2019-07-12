Singapore's GDP badly misses forecasts, shrinking 3.4% from the prior quarter

Skip Navigation
Ocasio-Cortez finds herself on same side as Trump regarding the...

Larry Kudlow praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep monetary policy loose.

The Fedread more

Trump abandons fight to put citizenship question on census

President Donald Trump on Thursday dropped a fight to put a citizenship question on the upcoming 2020 census, but ordered federal agencies to give the Commerce Department all...

Politicsread more

Deutsche CEO says he reprimanded execs for having $1,800 suits...

"That someone would let a tailor come on such a day is disrespectful," Sewing said in an interview with Handelsblatt on Thursday.

Banksread more

Jim Cramer introduces 'WATCH,' his top 5 retailers with scale

"As an investor, you need recognize which businesses can scale because those are the ones that win," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Top US port for China ocean trade reports decline in June imports

The Los Angeles and Long Beach port complex, the nation's busiest and the No. 1 for ocean trade with China, handled 5.1% fewer inbound containers of cargo in June, as the...

Traderead more

Boeing 737 program manager is retiring as Max jet remains...

Lindblad's retirement comes as Boeing copes with the fallout of two crashes that killed 346 people. Its 737 Max jet has has been grounded since mid-March.

Airlinesread more

Illumina plunges after slashing revenue expectations

Illumina said it now expects revenue to grow about 6% this fiscal year. That's far below its previous projection for about 13% to 14% revenue growth in fiscal 2019.

Health and Scienceread more

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 revealed in these leaked photos

Samsung customers don't need to wait until next month to see the Galaxy Note 10 for the first time — photos of the device have already been published by the Federal...

Technologyread more

Biden leads 2020 Democratic race, followed by Warren, Harris and...

Joe Biden draws the support of 26% of voters who plan to vote in 2020 Democratic primary. Elizabeth Warren trails him at 19%.

2020 Electionsread more

Ex-Fed official says Trump pressure 'may have held up' rate cuts

Gerald O'Driscoll, former vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, told CNBC that President Donald Trump's public pressure on the Fed to lower rates may have...

The Fedread more
Asia Economy

Singapore's GDP badly misses forecasts, shrinking 3.4% from the prior quarter

Key Points
  • Singapore's economy shrank in the second quarter from the previous three months on an annualized basis, widely missing economists' forecasts, preliminary data showed on Friday.

A view of Marina Bay Sands at sunrise on Sept. 18, 2016 in Singapore.
Rustam Azmi |Getty Images

Singapore's economy shrank in the second quarter from the previous three months on an annualized basis, widely missing economists' forecasts, preliminary data showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 3.4% in the April-June period from the previous quarter on an annualized and seasonally adjusted basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement.

A Reuters poll had forecast growth of 0.1% on a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted and annualized basis. In 2019's first quarter, GDP expanded 3.8% from October-December.

Compared with a year earlier, GDP grew 0.1% in the second quarter, less than the 1.1% expansion forecast in a Reuters poll.

In the first quarter, GDP grew a revised 1.1% from a year earlier.