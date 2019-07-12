Starbucks will stop selling newspapers in its cafes

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Illumina, Zoom...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.

Market Insiderread more

Navarro says don't believe the China or US press

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said media reports on the U.S.-China trade talks are not reliable.

Marketsread more

Trump Labor chief Alex Acosta resigns due to Jeffrey Epstein case

Acosta made the announcement to reporters while standing next to President Donald Trump, less than a week after accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on new...

Politicsread more

Dow, S&P 500 hit all-time highs as Street ends record week on a...

Stocks rose as investors ended a record-setting week on a high note after dovish testimony from the top Federal Reserve official.

US Marketsread more

Ford, VW confirm plan to collaborate on autonomous and electric...

Ford and VW will remain "independent and fiercely competitive in the marketplace," the Detroit automaker's CEO Jim Hackett said in a statement.

Autosread more

Dramatic video shows Coast Guard leaping onto submarine carrying...

Crew members can be seen jumping onto a moving narco-sub and busting open the hatch in the USCG video.

U.S. Newsread more

Barry's outer bands begin lashing southeastern Louisiana

Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain began hitting parts of Louisiana early Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

How Trump could use tariffs to fight back against France's tax on...

Trump is most likely to put steep tariffs on French wine in response to France's digital tax that will affect Facebook and Google.

Politicsread more

Amazon home robot prototype reportedly can be summoned by voice

Amazon is still working on a home robot prototype, codenamed "Vesta," that can roam around your home, according to a new report.

Technologyread more

WPP to sell stake in market research unit to Bain Capital

WPP is expected to receive $3.1 billion in proceeds, part of which it will use to pay down debt.

Technologyread more

Analyst calls of the day: Slack, Zoom, Morgan Stanley & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday

Investingread more

Trump: I'm 'not a fan' of crypto, Facebook may need banking...

In a series of Twitter posts, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. dollar — which he said is "dependable and reliable" — is the "only one real currency in the USA."

Technologyread more
Restaurants

Starbucks will stop selling newspapers in its cafes

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Starting in September, Starbucks will no longer sell newspapers at its locations.
  • The coffee chain is also pulling displays for whole bean coffee and grab-and-go snacks.
  • The Pew Research Center estimates that weekday circulation of print newspapers fell 12% last year.
A Starbucks barista fulfills an order in a South Philadelphia store.
Mark Makela | Reuters

Starbucks will stop selling newspapers at its cafes Sept. 1. 

In addition to removing newspaper stands that carry copies of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and USA Today, the company plans to remove shelving fixtures that display whole bean coffee and grab-and-go snacks. 

The New York Post first reported the coffee chain's plans to stop selling newspapers at its roughly 8,600 company-owned stores in the U.S.

"We are always looking at what we offer our customers in our stores and making adjustments to our portfolio based on changing customer behavior," Starbucks spokeswoman Sanja Gould said in a statement.

As the media landscape changes, more customers are reading their news online. The Pew Research Center estimates that weekday circulation of print newspapers fell 12% last year, while weekday digital circulation jumped 6%. Both the Times and the Journal reported that their own digital readership increased by more than 20% in 2018.