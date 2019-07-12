These pension plans are at risk of going broke. Now lawmakers need to agree on a fix

About 1.3 million Americans could have their retirement funds at risk if Congress can't come up with the money to pay the benefits people were promised.

That is because a number of multiemployer pension plans are on the brink of running out of money.

This week, Congress took a stab at solving the problem with the markup of the Rehabilitation for Multiemployer Pensions Act.

Though it garnered far less attention than the testimony of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who was on Capitol Hill talking about interest rates and the economy, it was no less important. Retirees' financial futures hang in the balance if nothing is done, according to lawmakers.

"These are American workers who planned for their retirement and now, after working for 30-plus years, they are facing financial uncertainty at a time when they are often unable to return to the workforce," said Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, which held the hearing.

Certain provisions already exist to help keep multiemployer pension plans functioning. The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, a federally chartered entity, will step in when a plan fails so that retirees' benefit payments — up to a maximum level defined by federal law — continue. Those guarantees typically range from 20% to 90% of plan benefits, according to the Society of Actuaries.

But it is estimated that the PBGC will use up its assets by the end of 2025.