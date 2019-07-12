Tinder CEO says he's not worried about competition from Facebook

Dating app Tinder's position as an influential brand among young adults can help it withstand competition from Facebook, the firm's CEO said Thursday.

About a decade ago, when various social networks competed for users, there was a view that one digital community would emerge victorious, and Facebook was considered the favorite, Tinder chief Elie Seidman told CNBC's "Street Signs. "

"And we've seen over the past, call it seven-eight years, that it's really not the case," he said. "I'm a big believer that you want to really focus at what you're good at. Looking at the competition, it's going to drive you into their thinking, and you really want to have distinct thoughts."

Seidman added that Tinder has done "extremely well" with its young audience, which is the company's area of strength.

"I like our position. We're going to stay very focused on what we're good at," he said.

On its website, Tinder says it has more than 2 billion views per day in more than 190 countries, and it also claims to be behind a million dates every week.

For its part, Facebook, which has 2.38 billion monthly active users, rolled out a dating product in multiple countries beginning last year.

To expand on its market share, Tinder, which is already available in more than 190 countries, announced plans for a "lite" version of its app in emerging markets on Wednesday.