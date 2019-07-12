United Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations to early November

The Dow reached 27,000 for the first time ever this week. But the path to 28,000 may hinge on a resolution to the U.S.-China trade front.Marketsread more
Stocks could struggle in the week ahead if the message from earnings reports focuses on the murky outlook for the economy and negative impacts from the trade wars.Market Insiderread more
Bespoke Investment Group looked at the most volatile stocks in the first trading day following a quarterly report.Marketsread more
Trump is most likely to put steep tariffs on French wine in response to France's digital tax that will affect Facebook and Google.Politicsread more
Stocks rose as investors looked ended a record-setting week on a high note after dovish testimony from the top Federal Reserve official.US Marketsread more
Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain began hitting parts of Louisiana early Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
United had previously removed the jets from its schedule through Aug. 3.Transportationread more
Acosta made the announcement to reporters while standing next to President Donald Trump, less than a week after wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on new charges...Politicsread more
Incoming acting Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella will take the helm of the department after the resignation Friday of Alex Acosta, who faced scrutiny over his role in...Politicsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
J&J has denied allegations that its talc causes cancer. It said numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown that its talc is safe and asbestos-free.Health and Scienceread more
United Airlines on Friday said it will extend its Boeing 737 Max groundings through Nov. 3, amounting to 2,100 cancellations in September and 2,900 in October.
United, which has 14 Max jets in its fleet, had previously removed the jets from its schedule through Aug. 3.
"We are continuing to work through the schedule to try and swap and upgauge aircraft to mitigate the disruption caused by the grounding of the MAX," United said in a statement.
"We continue to automatically book affected customers on alternate flights. If we are unable to place them on a different flight, we will proactively reach out to try and offer other options."
The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since mid-March, after its anti-stall software was implicated in two deadly crashes in October and March.
Other major airlines including American and Southwest have canceled thousands of flights during the busy summer travel season, and have further removed the Max from schedules through Sept. 3 and Oct. 1, respectively. Those airlines will likely further extend cancellations.
United reports second-quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, which does not fly the 737 Max, said on Thursday that it's seeing a small benefit as rivals grapple with the grounding.
Boeing deliveries are stopped until aviation regulators approve the jet's return to service. The airplane maker said in June that it would likely take until September or later to introduce a new software fix after the Federal Aviation Administration identified a new software issue a month ago.