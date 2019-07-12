US Treasury yields tick higher ahead of fresh data

In a series of Twitter posts, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. dollar — which he said is "dependable and reliable" — is the "only one real currency in the USA."Technologyread more
Larry Kudlow praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep monetary policy loose.The Fedread more
How both men would deal with the unignorable figure of Trump looms large too.World Politicsread more
Stellar performance from technology stocks led the S&P 500's run from 2,000 to 3,000, but the sector's phenomenal growth may still have some gas in the tank.US Marketsread more
Dating app Tinder's position as an influential brand among young adults can help it withstand competition from Facebook, CEO Elie Seidman said.Technologyread more
Compared with a year earlier, Singapore's GDP grew 0.1% in the second quarter, widely missing expectations.Asia Marketsread more
President Donald Trump on Thursday dropped a fight to put a citizenship question on the upcoming 2020 census, but ordered federal agencies to give the Commerce Department all...Politicsread more
"That someone would let a tailor come on such a day is disrespectful," Sewing said in an interview with Handelsblatt on Thursday.Banksread more
"As an investor, you need recognize which businesses can scale because those are the ones that win," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Singapore's economy shrank in the second quarter from the previous three months on an annualized basis, widely missing economists' forecasts, preliminary data showed on...Asia Economyread more
The Los Angeles and Long Beach port complex, the nation's busiest and the No. 1 for ocean trade with China, handled 5.1% fewer inbound containers of cargo in June, as the...Traderead more
U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning, as traders continue to price in a looser monetary policy.
At around 01:30 a.m. ET; the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.1324%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.6474%.
Wall Street rallied to a record high on Thursday, after testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week that signaled easier monetary policy could be implemented later this month.
In testimony to the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, Powell said business investments across the U.S. have slowed "notably" recently as uncertainties over the economic outlook linger. He repeated the same line of thought during the second day of his testimony on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Trump said in a tweet on Thursday that China was not living up to promises it made on buying agriculture products from American farmers. His comments threatened to revive worries about trade, with the world's two largest economies locked in a protracted dispute.
Elsewhere, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is due to speak Friday at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Investors are also likely to monitor the latest PPI numbers due at 08:30 a.m. ET.
There are no Treasury auctions planned.