US Treasury yields tick higher ahead of fresh data

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning, as traders continue to price in a looser monetary policy.

At around 01:30 a.m. ET; the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.1324%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.6474%.

Wall Street rallied to a record high on Thursday, after testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week that signaled easier monetary policy could be implemented later this month.