US Treasury yields tick higher ahead of fresh data

Trump: I'm 'not a fan' of crypto, Facebook may need banking...

In a series of Twitter posts, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. dollar — which he said is "dependable and reliable" — is the "only one real currency in the USA."

Ocasio-Cortez finds herself on same side as Trump regarding the...

Larry Kudlow praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep monetary policy loose.

How Trump has managed to overshadow the UK's leadership race

How both men would deal with the unignorable figure of Trump looms large too.

Tech stocks led the S&P 500 from 2,000 to 3,000 — the sector...

Stellar performance from technology stocks led the S&P 500's run from 2,000 to 3,000, but the sector's phenomenal growth may still have some gas in the tank.

Tinder CEO says he's not worried about competition from Facebook

Dating app Tinder's position as an influential brand among young adults can help it withstand competition from Facebook, CEO Elie Seidman said.

Asia stocks edge up as investors await Chinese trade data

Compared with a year earlier, Singapore's GDP grew 0.1% in the second quarter, widely missing expectations.

Trump abandons fight to put citizenship question on census

President Donald Trump on Thursday dropped a fight to put a citizenship question on the upcoming 2020 census, but ordered federal agencies to give the Commerce Department all...

Deutsche CEO says he reprimanded execs for having $1,800 suits...

"That someone would let a tailor come on such a day is disrespectful," Sewing said in an interview with Handelsblatt on Thursday.

Jim Cramer introduces 'WATCH,' his top 5 retailers with scale

"As an investor, you need recognize which businesses can scale because those are the ones that win," Jim Cramer says.

Singapore's GDP badly misses forecasts, shrinking 3.4% from the...

Singapore's economy shrank in the second quarter from the previous three months on an annualized basis, widely missing economists' forecasts, preliminary data showed on...

Top US port for China ocean trade reports decline in June imports

The Los Angeles and Long Beach port complex, the nation's busiest and the No. 1 for ocean trade with China, handled 5.1% fewer inbound containers of cargo in June, as the...

Boeing 737 program manager is retiring as Max jet remains...

Lindblad's retirement comes as Boeing copes with the fallout of two crashes that killed 346 people. Its 737 Max jet has has been grounded since mid-March.

US Treasury yields tick higher ahead of fresh data

  • In testimony to the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, Powell said business investments across the U.S. have slowed "notably" recently as uncertainties over the economic outlook linger.
  • He repeated the same line of thought during the second day of his testimony on Thursday.

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning, as traders continue to price in a looser monetary policy.

At around 01:30 a.m. ET; the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.1324%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.6474%.

Wall Street rallied to a record high on Thursday, after testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week that signaled easier monetary policy could be implemented later this month.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

In testimony to the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, Powell said business investments across the U.S. have slowed "notably" recently as uncertainties over the economic outlook linger. He repeated the same line of thought during the second day of his testimony on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Trump said in a tweet on Thursday that China was not living up to promises it made on buying agriculture products from American farmers. His comments threatened to revive worries about trade, with the world's two largest economies locked in a protracted dispute.

Elsewhere, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is due to speak Friday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Investors are also likely to monitor the latest PPI numbers due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

There are no Treasury auctions planned.