The US will ask New Delhi to roll back some tariffs, Indian official says

Trump: I'm 'not a fan' of crypto, Facebook may need banking...

In a series of Twitter posts, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. dollar — which he said is "dependable and reliable" — is the "only one real currency in the USA."

Ocasio-Cortez finds herself on same side as Trump regarding the...

Larry Kudlow praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep monetary policy loose.

Tech stocks led the S&P 500 from 2,000 to 3,000 — the sector...

Stellar performance from technology stocks led the S&P 500's run from 2,000 to 3,000, but the sector's phenomenal growth may still have some gas in the tank.

Tinder CEO says he's not worried about competition from Facebook

Dating app Tinder's position as an influential brand among young adults can help it withstand competition from Facebook, CEO Elie Seidman said.

Asia stocks edge up as investors await Chinese trade data

Compared with a year earlier, Singapore's GDP grew 0.1% in the second quarter, widely missing expectations.

Trump abandons fight to put citizenship question on census

President Donald Trump on Thursday dropped a fight to put a citizenship question on the upcoming 2020 census, but ordered federal agencies to give the Commerce Department all...

Deutsche CEO says he reprimanded execs for having $1,800 suits...

"That someone would let a tailor come on such a day is disrespectful," Sewing said in an interview with Handelsblatt on Thursday.

Jim Cramer introduces 'WATCH,' his top 5 retailers with scale

"As an investor, you need recognize which businesses can scale because those are the ones that win," Jim Cramer says.

Singapore's GDP badly misses forecasts, shrinking 3.4% from the...

Singapore's economy shrank in the second quarter from the previous three months on an annualized basis, widely missing economists' forecasts, preliminary data showed on...

Top US port for China ocean trade reports decline in June imports

The Los Angeles and Long Beach port complex, the nation's busiest and the No. 1 for ocean trade with China, handled 5.1% fewer inbound containers of cargo in June, as the...

Boeing 737 program manager is retiring as Max jet remains...

Lindblad's retirement comes as Boeing copes with the fallout of two crashes that killed 346 people. Its 737 Max jet has has been grounded since mid-March.

India's e-commerce rules could hurt trade ties, Walmart tells US...

Walmart told the U.S.government privately in January that India's new investment rules for e-commerce were regressive and had the potential to hurt trade ties, a company...

The US will ask New Delhi to roll back some tariffs, Indian official says

Key Points
  • The United States will seek rollback of Indian tariffs imposed on some agricultural products such as almonds when the two sides meet on Friday, a senior Indian government source told Reuters.
  • A delegation led by Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, Christopher Wilson, will meet Indian officials to try to re-start negotiations on the tariffs.
  • Those were imposed in response to the U.S. removing some privileges from Indian products. 
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

The United States will seek rollback of Indian tariffs imposed on some agricultural products such as almonds when the two sides meet on Friday, a senior Indian government source told Reuters.

A delegation led by Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, Christopher Wilson, will meet Indian officials to try to re-start negotiations on the tariffs, which were response to the U.S. removing some trade privileges from Indian products.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been putting pressure on India to do more to open its markets, saying this week on Twitter that its high tariffs were "unacceptable".

The United States would seek a rollback of some of those tariffs, and India would in return seek better access to the U.S. market for Indian farm products, said the Indian official who is aware of the agenda for discussions. He declined to be named.

India was unlikely to immediately commit to any changes to foreign investment rules for foreign e-commerce firms such as Walmart's Flipkart and Amazon, the official said. The rules have forced the two American companies to rework their business strategies for India.

Walmart told the U.S. government privately in January that India's new investment rules for e-commerce were regressive and had the potential to hurt trade ties, Reuters reported on Thursday.