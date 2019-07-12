The US will ask New Delhi to roll back some tariffs, Indian official says

In a series of Twitter posts, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. dollar — which he said is "dependable and reliable" — is the "only one real currency in the USA."Technologyread more
Larry Kudlow praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep monetary policy loose.The Fedread more
Stellar performance from technology stocks led the S&P 500's run from 2,000 to 3,000, but the sector's phenomenal growth may still have some gas in the tank.US Marketsread more
Dating app Tinder's position as an influential brand among young adults can help it withstand competition from Facebook, CEO Elie Seidman said.Technologyread more
Compared with a year earlier, Singapore's GDP grew 0.1% in the second quarter, widely missing expectations.Asia Marketsread more
President Donald Trump on Thursday dropped a fight to put a citizenship question on the upcoming 2020 census, but ordered federal agencies to give the Commerce Department all...Politicsread more
"That someone would let a tailor come on such a day is disrespectful," Sewing said in an interview with Handelsblatt on Thursday.Banksread more
"As an investor, you need recognize which businesses can scale because those are the ones that win," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Singapore's economy shrank in the second quarter from the previous three months on an annualized basis, widely missing economists' forecasts, preliminary data showed on...Asia Economyread more
The Los Angeles and Long Beach port complex, the nation's busiest and the No. 1 for ocean trade with China, handled 5.1% fewer inbound containers of cargo in June, as the...Traderead more
Lindblad's retirement comes as Boeing copes with the fallout of two crashes that killed 346 people. Its 737 Max jet has has been grounded since mid-March.Airlinesread more
The United States will seek rollback of Indian tariffs imposed on some agricultural products such as almonds when the two sides meet on Friday, a senior Indian government source told Reuters.
A delegation led by Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, Christopher Wilson, will meet Indian officials to try to re-start negotiations on the tariffs, which were response to the U.S. removing some trade privileges from Indian products.
U.S. President Donald Trump has been putting pressure on India to do more to open its markets, saying this week on Twitter that its high tariffs were "unacceptable".
The United States would seek a rollback of some of those tariffs, and India would in return seek better access to the U.S. market for Indian farm products, said the Indian official who is aware of the agenda for discussions. He declined to be named.
India was unlikely to immediately commit to any changes to foreign investment rules for foreign e-commerce firms such as Walmart's Flipkart and Amazon, the official said. The rules have forced the two American companies to rework their business strategies for India.
Walmart told the U.S. government privately in January that India's new investment rules for e-commerce were regressive and had the potential to hurt trade ties, Reuters reported on Thursday.