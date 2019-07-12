Your first trade for Friday, July 12

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Illumina, Zoom...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.

Navarro says don't believe the China or US press

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said media reports on the U.S.-China trade talks are not reliable.

Ford, VW confirm plan to collaborate on autonomous and electric...

Ford and VW will remain "independent and fiercely competitive in the marketplace," the Detroit automaker's CEO Jim Hackett said in a statement.

Dramatic video shows Coast Guard leaping onto submarine carrying...

Crew members can be seen jumping onto a moving narco-sub and busting open the hatch in the USCG video.

Amazon home robot prototype reportedly can be summoned by voice

Amazon is still working on a home robot prototype, codenamed "Vesta," that can roam around your home, according to a new report.

Barry's outer bands begin lashing southeastern Louisiana

Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain began hitting parts of Louisiana early Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching.

Trump: I'm 'not a fan' of crypto, Facebook may need banking...

In a series of Twitter posts, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. dollar — which he said is "dependable and reliable" — is the "only one real currency in the USA."

With no trade deal near, company forecasts are likely to be...

Citigroup kicks off earnings season on Monday.

Oil markets will see another glut in 2020, IEA predicts

OPEC and its allies, led by Russia, have kept 1.2 million barrels per day off the market since the start of the year.

US producer prices rose slightly in June, while the cost of goods...

U.S. producer prices rose slightly in June as the cost of energy and other goods fell for a second straight month.

A look inside the black market for weed shows the threat to legal...

Illegal dispensaries are a huge threat to California's legal cannabis market, the largest in the country. CNBC went inside 10 unlicensed stores to show a variety of illegal...

Mark Cuban calls Facebook's digital coin Libra a 'big mistake'

The billionaire tech entrepreneur said he's not so much concerned with Libra's impact on U.S. markets but at a global level.

Fast Money

Your first trade for Friday, July 12

Tyler Bailey
Final Trades: DAL, GOOGL, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Delta Air Lines.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Alphabet.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of JPMorgan.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of UnitedHealth.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Square

Disclosure

