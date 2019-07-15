China's stocks recover from earlier slip as data shows lowest quarterly growth in 27 years

China released second-quarter figures on Monday showing that growth slowed to 6.2% — the weakest rate in at least 27 years, as the country's trade war with the U.S. took its...China Economyread more
Chinese stocks recovered from an earlier slip to finish the morning session higher on Monday, following the release of GDP data that showed the Chinese economy growing at its slowest pace in at least 27 years.
The Shanghai composite added 0.76%, while the Shenzhen component rose 1.44%. The Shenzhen composite also gained 1.260%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.22%, with the city still stuck in turmoil surrounding a controversial extradition bill. The Financial Times reported Sunday that Beijing has refused to accept the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, citing sources.
Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi traded fractionally lower in the afternoon.
Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.43% as most sectors slipped. Shares of wealth manager AMP plunged more than 15% after the company said it was "highly unlikely to proceed " with the sale of its life insurance and wealth protection business.
Meanwhile, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 0.29%.
Markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a holiday.
From April to June, China's economy grew 6.2% from a year ago, the country's statistics bureau said on Monday. That was in line with analysts polled by Reuters.
"We know that the Chinese economy is slowing, it's rebalancing towards more domestic growth, away from the manufacturing," Colin Graham, chief investment officer of multi-asset solutions at Eastspring Investments, told CNBC's "Street Signs" shortly after the data release.
"We see the authorities really sort of putting the brakes on the economy and then when it goes too far they'll release the brakes," Graham said.
That comes amid increasing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its monetary policy meeting later this month. Market expectations for lower rates currently sit at 100%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
The major indexes on Wall Street posted solid gains last week amid testimony from the top Fed official signaling that a rate cut was coming. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended its trading week at a record high, while the S&P 500 notched its first close above 3,000.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said Sunday that Tropical Storm Barry has slashed 73% of crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico. Oil prices saw strong gains last week amid the disruptions caused by the storm and geopolitical concerns.
In the afternoon of Asian trading hours on Monday, oil prices pared some of the previous week's gains, with international benchmark Brent crude futures slipping 0.12% to $66.64 per barrel and U.S. crude futures declining 0.28% to $60.04 per barrel.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.831 following highs above 97.5 seen last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 107.99 against the dollar after seeing levels above 108.8 in the previous week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7030 following a bounce from levels below $0.692 last week.
Here's a look at some of the data set to released in the day ahead:
— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Huileng Tan contributed to this report.