China's stocks recover from earlier slip as data shows lowest quarterly growth in 27 years

Chinese stocks recovered from an earlier slip to finish the morning session higher on Monday, following the release of GDP data that showed the Chinese economy growing at its slowest pace in at least 27 years.

The Shanghai composite added 0.76%, while the Shenzhen component rose 1.44%. The Shenzhen composite also gained 1.260%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.22%, with the city still stuck in turmoil surrounding a controversial extradition bill. The Financial Times reported Sunday that Beijing has refused to accept the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, citing sources.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi traded fractionally lower in the afternoon.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.43% as most sectors slipped. Shares of wealth manager AMP plunged more than 15% after the company said it was "highly unlikely to proceed " with the sale of its life insurance and wealth protection business.

Meanwhile, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 0.29%.

Markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a holiday.