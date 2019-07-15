Cramer's lightning round: 'This is the No. 1 5G name'

Current and former Tesla employees working in the company's open-air "tent" factory say they felt pressure to take shortcuts to hit aggressive Model 3 production goals,...Technologyread more
Marvell Technology: "This is the No. 1 5G name. Now remember, this is a company that has reinvented itself in a very short period of time and it wins with Huawei or without. Buy, buy, buy. My charitable trust has been buying it all the way down."
General Motors: "I do not like anything that's auto. ... I've gotta tell you I'm not against it, but understand it's hard to get behind the motor companies..."
DuPont de Nemours: "I am worried about DuPont. My charitable trust owns it. I know they're going to split it up into many different pieces. I am worried about litigation. At the same time I'm kind of tired of it, so to speak. It doesn't seem to ever break out. So I'm going to say" don't buy, don't buy.
Kraft Heinz: "My opinion on KHC is the following: Don't buy, don't buy. They keep missing the quarter. They cut the dividend, that's the recipe for going lower."
Bristol-Myers: "I am a buyer of Bristol-Myers right here because I think the acquisition with Celgene, when it's complete, which will now be at the end of the year, is going to be terrific. "
Maxar Technologies: "I think that this is one that is just a spec and a spec only. I don't care for it."
Tenneco: "Tenneco is a play on autos and on autos I say be careful."
Spirit AeroSystems: "Spirit is directly related to the Boeing situation and, therefore, being levered to Boeing right now is a bad thing, too. I got to tell you: autos and Boeing are probably the weakest parts of this market. "
Eli Lilly: "Eli Lilly is among the highest quality. I think that [CEO] David Ricks is doing terrific. You have to ride out the problems with the president and the drug companies. I would start the position here and buy a little more if it breaks $100."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of DuPont de Nemours.
