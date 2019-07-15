Cramer's lightning round: 'This is the No. 1 5G name'

Skip Navigation
Tesla workers discuss shortcuts, harsh conditions in the tent

Current and former Tesla employees working in the company's open-air "tent" factory say they felt pressure to take shortcuts to hit aggressive Model 3 production goals,...

Technologyread more

Alibaba shareholders approve stock split ahead of reported Hong...

The one-to-eight stock split would mean the current number of ordinary shares — which stands at 4 billion — will increase to 32 billion. It comes ahead of a reported Hong Kong...

Asia Marketsread more

Asia stocks mixed as RBA minutes show willingness to move on...

Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting in July showed the central bank was ready to adjust interest rates if required.

Asia Marketsread more

China's first-half fiscal spending up 10.7% as Beijing boosts...

China's fiscal spending increased 10.7% in the first six months from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, underlining the government's bid to support the...

China Economyread more

McKinsey finds the world becoming more exposed to China — but not...

The findings by McKinsey and Company come amid a year-long tariff fight between the U.S. and China, which has spilled into areas such as technology and security.

China Economyread more

Slack CEO says he doesn't see Microsoft's reach as a threat

Microsoft's considerable reach into the corporate world isn't something Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is very concerned about.

Technologyread more

Boeing seeks to reassure leasing companies as grounding of its...

In a closed-door meeting at a Manhattan mansion, executives outlined changes to controversial software that was implicated in two crashes.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

Trump, RNC turn to titans of industry to help raise over $100...

President Donald Trump and the RNC are picking up key supporters in the business community who did not back him as a candidate in 2016.

2020 Electionsread more

Amazon workers in Minnesota walk out as Prime Day orders roll in

Amazon workers in Minnesota and Germany are striking as Prime Day kicks off, in a stand against working conditions and wage practices. The action in Minnesota represents the...

Retailread more

Mnuchin: US has 'very serious concerns' about Facebook's...

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is raising red flags ahead of Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency launch.

Marketsread more

Beto O'Rourke campaign raises only $3.6 million in second quarter

Beto O'Rourke's campaign for the 2020 election raised just $3.6 million in the second quarter of this year, putting him in the lower tier of candidates who have struggled to...

2020 Electionsread more

Epstein willing to post $100 million bail — 'He's a scary...

Epstein is accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls from 2002 through 2005 at his New York and Florida residences. He is a former friend of Presidents Donald...

Politicsread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: 'This is the No. 1 5G name'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marvell Technology: "This is the No. 1 5G name. Now remember, this is a company that has reinvented itself in a very short period of time and it wins with Huawei or without. Buy, buy, buy. My charitable trust has been buying it all the way down."

General Motors: "I do not like anything that's auto. ... I've gotta tell you I'm not against it, but understand it's hard to get behind the motor companies..."

DuPont de Nemours: "I am worried about DuPont. My charitable trust owns it. I know they're going to split it up into many different pieces. I am worried about litigation. At the same time I'm kind of tired of it, so to speak. It doesn't seem to ever break out. So I'm going to say" don't buy, don't buy.

Kraft Heinz: "My opinion on KHC is the following: Don't buy, don't buy. They keep missing the quarter. They cut the dividend, that's the recipe for going lower."

Bristol-Myers: "I am a buyer of Bristol-Myers right here because I think the acquisition with Celgene, when it's complete, which will now be at the end of the year, is going to be terrific. "

Maxar Technologies: "I think that this is one that is just a spec and a spec only. I don't care for it."

Tenneco: "Tenneco is a play on autos and on autos I say be careful."

Spirit AeroSystems: "Spirit is directly related to the Boeing situation and, therefore, being levered to Boeing right now is a bad thing, too. I got to tell you: autos and Boeing are probably the weakest parts of this market. "

Eli Lilly: "Eli Lilly is among the highest quality. I think that [CEO] David Ricks is doing terrific. You have to ride out the problems with the president and the drug companies. I would start the position here and buy a little more if it breaks $100."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO4:2204:22
Cramer's lightning round: 'This is the No. 1 5G name'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of DuPont de Nemours.

