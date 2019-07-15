England cricket team turn embarrassment to victory with dramatic World Cup win

Eoin Morgan of England with trophy during ICC Cricket World Cup Final between England and New Zealand on July 14, 2019.

The England men's cricket team are World Champions, beating New Zealand in the closest and most dramatic final the sport has ever produced.

The 2019 World Cup was won by the host nation in a feverous atmosphere at Lord's Cricket Ground by virtue of a technical boundary rule, after normal time and a subsequent Super Over both ended in ties.

"This has been a four-year journey, we have developed a lot. We find it hard to play on wickets like that and today was about getting over the line. Sport is tough at times," said England captain Eoin Morgan during the celebrations.

Since being unceremoniously dumped out of the 2015 edition of the marquee tournament in Australia, Morgan's England side have reinvented themselves as a juggernaut of the white-ball version of the game.

A new director of cricket was hired, former England opening batsman Andrew Strauss. A new coach was hired, and for the first time, an Australian named Trevor Bayliss would be placed in charge of the team, which headed into this World Cup as strong favorites.

England replaced India as the number one side in the ODI (one-day international) rankings in May 2018, keeping that status through to the end of this World Cup.

Later this summer, England will be aiming to build on the momentum and success of this tournament, when the test team attempt to win back "The Ashes" from Australia, as part of a five-match series.