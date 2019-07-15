England cricket team turn embarrassment to victory with dramatic World Cup win

The England men's cricket team are World Champions, beating New Zealand in the closest and most dramatic final the sport has ever produced.
The 2019 World Cup was won by the host nation in a feverous atmosphere at Lord's Cricket Ground by virtue of a technical boundary rule, after normal time and a subsequent Super Over both ended in ties.
"This has been a four-year journey, we have developed a lot. We find it hard to play on wickets like that and today was about getting over the line. Sport is tough at times," said England captain Eoin Morgan during the celebrations.
Since being unceremoniously dumped out of the 2015 edition of the marquee tournament in Australia, Morgan's England side have reinvented themselves as a juggernaut of the white-ball version of the game.
A new director of cricket was hired, former England opening batsman Andrew Strauss. A new coach was hired, and for the first time, an Australian named Trevor Bayliss would be placed in charge of the team, which headed into this World Cup as strong favorites.
England replaced India as the number one side in the ODI (one-day international) rankings in May 2018, keeping that status through to the end of this World Cup.
Later this summer, England will be aiming to build on the momentum and success of this tournament, when the test team attempt to win back "The Ashes" from Australia, as part of a five-match series.
According to official ICC (International Cricket Council) figures, The 2019 Cricket World Cup had more than 4 million ticket applications from around the world, with fans from 157 countries being successful with purchases. Of those, 18% of tickets for the tournament were sold overseas and supporters flew in from all corners of the globe to support their team and be part of the event.
The South Asian communities, including India and Pakistan, came out in huge numbers with 324,000 tickets sold to fans supporting those teams with 50% of the public sales going to fans of teams other than the hosts, England.
Encouragingly for the growth of cricket, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, has not only tapped into fans from South Asia but also provided the game in England and Wales with a new audience with over 35% of ticket buyers from the U.K. having not purchased cricket tickets in England and Wales before the tournament.
Away from the stadiums, fans around the world have been soaking up the action across digital platforms with over 2.6 billion video views of World Cup content.
"When we started planning the tournament in 2014 we set out an ambition to be one of the most inclusive and diverse World Cups in the history of the event — and we have delivered," said Steve Elworthy, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup tournament director.