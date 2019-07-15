JP Morgan raises its stock market forecast, sees a China trade deal and an easy Fed

J.P. Morgan raised its 12-month S&P 500 forecast on Monday, telling clients the market is set for even more gains in the second half of the year as the Federal Reserve pivots toward easier monetary policy and the Trump administration looks to end its entrenched trade war with China.

The brokerage raised its S&P 500 price target to 3,200 from 3,000, representing 6.2% upside from Friday's close. The S&P 500 notched an all-time and closing high on Friday, finishing the session at 3,013.77.

We are "raising our S&P 500 12-month price target to 3,200 as our upside case for equities is increasingly in play with Fed and Trump easing on policy while investor positioning/sentiment remains low," chief U.S. equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote in a note.