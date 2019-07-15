Billionaire investor Peter Thiel reportedly says the FBI and CIA should investigate Google

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel said Sunday that the FBI and the CIA should investigate if Google has been infiltrated by Chinese intelligence, according to a report from Axios.

Thiel, a Facebook board member, was speaking at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington, D.C. and his speech focused on three questions that should be presented to the tech giant, Axios said.

"Number one, how many foreign intelligence agencies have infiltrated your Manhattan Project for AI (artificial intelligence)?" Thiel reportedly asked. "Number two, does Google's senior management consider itself to have been thoroughly infiltrated by Chinese intelligence?"

He said those questions "need to be asked by the FBI, by the CIA."