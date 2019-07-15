Schwab is reportedly in talks to buy USAA's wealth management, brokerage units for $2 billion

Current and former Tesla employees working in the company's open-air "tent" factory say they felt pressure to take shortcuts to hit aggressive Model 3 production goals,...Technologyread more
The one-to-eight stock split would mean the current number of ordinary shares — which stands at 4 billion — will increase to 32 billion. It comes ahead of a reported Hong Kong...Asia Marketsread more
Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting in July showed the central bank was ready to adjust interest rates if required.Asia Marketsread more
China's fiscal spending increased 10.7% in the first six months from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, underlining the government's bid to support the...China Economyread more
The findings by McKinsey and Company come amid a year-long tariff fight between the U.S. and China, which has spilled into areas such as technology and security.China Economyread more
Microsoft's considerable reach into the corporate world isn't something Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is very concerned about.Technologyread more
In a closed-door meeting at a Manhattan mansion, executives outlined changes to controversial software that was implicated in two crashes.Aerospace & Defenseread more
President Donald Trump and the RNC are picking up key supporters in the business community who did not back him as a candidate in 2016.2020 Electionsread more
Amazon workers in Minnesota and Germany are striking as Prime Day kicks off, in a stand against working conditions and wage practices. The action in Minnesota represents the...Retailread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is raising red flags ahead of Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency launch.Marketsread more
Beto O'Rourke's campaign for the 2020 election raised just $3.6 million in the second quarter of this year, putting him in the lower tier of candidates who have struggled to...2020 Electionsread more
Charles Schwab is in talks to buy USAA's brokerage and wealth-management operations for about $2 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Schwab would add approximately $100 billion of assets from USAA and a deal could be reached this month, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of Schwab jumped 2.3% following the news. This move would allow Schwab, one of the largest brokerage firms with more than $3.5 trillion in client assets, to move further into wealth management business.
A spokesperson at Schwab declined to comment. USAA also declined to comment.
Texas-based USAA offers banking, investing and insurance to people and their families in the U.S. military. USAA earlier this month sold its asset-management business, including its mutual fund and ETF operations and its 529 college-savings plan, to Victory Capital in a $850 million deal.
Click here to read the orginal story from the Wall Street Journal.
—CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald contributed reporting.