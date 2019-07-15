Twitter is getting a makeover — here's what's new

Current and former Tesla employees working in the company's open-air "tent" factory say they felt pressure to take shortcuts to hit aggressive Model 3 production goals,...Technologyread more
Twitter's website just got a major redesign. The new look began rolling out to users worldwide on Monday afternoon.
No, you still can't edit tweets, but the new Twitter looks pretty good. The company said changes were made to create an even more "accessible and universal way to join the conversations [people] care about." That's important as the company looks for way to further increase its user base.
Here's what the new Twitter is like. Click each image to see a larger version.
It feels more spacious. I like that it's easier to read text — perhaps because of all the additional white space. Notice how trending topics have been moved to the right, and the rest of the options are along the left side instead of at the top of the screen. That seems to put the focus on asking you to update your status, which is front and center.
Now you can see all of your messages in one place. On the left, you can see the different conversations you have open, while the text of the conversation is on the right. It's easier to bounce around different direct message chains.
Here's a look at Twitter lists. You can see which ones you're a part of, or easily pull up your custom lists, by tapping the option on the left side of the screen.
Again, it's really simple. I like that the recent posted media is up top on the right, so you can see the pictures or videos someone posted. In this case, there are pictures of my dog, Mabel.
The new Twitter has some new themes with it. You can swap colors, switch over to "Dim" or "lights out" mode to darken everything and change the font size and color.
That's the gist of it. If you want to try it yourself, look for a small box asking if you'd like to check out the new Twitter. If you don't see it yet, you should get the new look soon.