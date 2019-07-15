Twitter is getting a makeover — here's what's new

Twitter's website just got a major redesign. The new look began rolling out to users worldwide on Monday afternoon.

No, you still can't edit tweets, but the new Twitter looks pretty good. The company said changes were made to create an even more "accessible and universal way to join the conversations [people] care about." That's important as the company looks for way to further increase its user base.

Here's what the new Twitter is like. Click each image to see a larger version.