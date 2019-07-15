Watch: President Trump hosts third annual 'Made in America' product showcase

[The stream is slated to start at 11:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump will host the third annual "Made in America Product Showcase" on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday.

Trump established the annual product showcase to feature goods made by American businesses. The event was criticized last year after the White House served guests with silverware manufactured in China.

The president is scheduled to have lunch with Vice President Mike Pence following the event.

The event comes a day after Trump stoked outrage and accusations of xenophobia by attacking four progressive Democratic congresswomen.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the president told Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-.N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., to "go back" to where they came from — though three of the four were born in the United States.

Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Pressley were born in the U.S. Omar was born in Somalia, but became a U.S. citizen as a teenager.

Ocasio-Cortez, a lightning rod for criticism both from Republicans and moderate members of her own party, said on Twitter that the president's comments displayed the "hallmark language of white supremacists."

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.