Watch: President Trump hosts third annual 'Made in America' product showcase

Current and former Tesla employees working in the company's open-air "tent" factory say they felt pressure to take shortcuts to hit aggressive Model 3 production goals,...Technologyread more
The one-to-eight stock split would mean the current number of ordinary shares — which stands at 4 billion — will increase to 32 billion. It comes ahead of a reported Hong Kong...Asia Marketsread more
Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting in July showed the central bank was ready to adjust interest rates if required.Asia Marketsread more
China's fiscal spending increased 10.7% in the first six months from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, underlining the government's bid to support the...China Economyread more
The findings by McKinsey and Company come amid a year-long tariff fight between the U.S. and China, which has spilled into areas such as technology and security.China Economyread more
Microsoft's considerable reach into the corporate world isn't something Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is very concerned about.Technologyread more
In a closed-door meeting at a Manhattan mansion, executives outlined changes to controversial software that was implicated in two crashes.Aerospace & Defenseread more
President Donald Trump and the RNC are picking up key supporters in the business community who did not back him as a candidate in 2016.2020 Electionsread more
Amazon workers in Minnesota and Germany are striking as Prime Day kicks off, in a stand against working conditions and wage practices. The action in Minnesota represents the...Retailread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is raising red flags ahead of Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency launch.Marketsread more
Beto O'Rourke's campaign for the 2020 election raised just $3.6 million in the second quarter of this year, putting him in the lower tier of candidates who have struggled to...2020 Electionsread more
[The stream is slated to start at 11:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
President Donald Trump will host the third annual "Made in America Product Showcase" on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday.
Trump established the annual product showcase to feature goods made by American businesses. The event was criticized last year after the White House served guests with silverware manufactured in China.
The president is scheduled to have lunch with Vice President Mike Pence following the event.
The event comes a day after Trump stoked outrage and accusations of xenophobia by attacking four progressive Democratic congresswomen.
In a series of posts on Twitter, the president told Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-.N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., to "go back" to where they came from — though three of the four were born in the United States.
Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Pressley were born in the U.S. Omar was born in Somalia, but became a U.S. citizen as a teenager.
Ocasio-Cortez, a lightning rod for criticism both from Republicans and moderate members of her own party, said on Twitter that the president's comments displayed the "hallmark language of white supremacists."