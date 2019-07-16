Skip Navigation
Big banks signal Fed rate cuts may not be so great for them

The largest U.S. banks are scrutinizing members of the Federal Reserve for any insight into how the central bank will tinker interest rates.

Group to oversee privacy for Libra says it hasn't heard from...

Facebook's cryptocurrency project has already been met with skepticism from policymakers around the world.

Trade war to drag on as Trump says long way to go and China...

The U.S. and China restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a comprehensive deal could be a long way off, if it happens at all.

Roger Stone banned from major social media after judge rules gag...

Stone, 66, a notorious Republican political operative who has described himself as a "dirty trickster," had previously been dressed down by the judge for his public remarks...

Biden campaign hires former Clinton, Obama speech coach

The Biden team's second-quarter Federal Election Commission filing shows that the campaign wrote a check of just over $5,300 on June 28 to Sheehan Associates for "strategic...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: United Airlines, CSX...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 16.

House Democrats vote to condemn Trump's attacks on congresswomen...

While the vote served as a show of solidarity for Democrats, it recommended no substantive penalty against Trump.

United Airlines posts higher profits and buys used Boeing 737s as...

United Airlines' second-quarter profit tops estimates but questions about the 737 Max linger.

Civil rights groups file lawsuit challenging Trump asylum rule

Three civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the Trump administration's new asylum rule, which bars asylum claims from most noncitizens who travel...

Ted Cruz confronts Google with internal presentation on...

Google VP of policy Karan Bhatia started sweating early as hearing chair Ted Cruz brings out an internal presentation created within the company.

Amazon tells lawmakers it doesn't favor own brands in antitrust...

At a hearing with the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust, an Amazon representative disputed a key argument about how it users sellers' data.

Fed's Evans comfortable with 'a couple' rate cuts before the end...

Charles Evans spoke Tuesday at CNBC's @Work Human Capital + Finance Conference in Chicago. The Fed president said he is worried about low inflation and several other issues.

Politics

Civil rights groups file lawsuit challenging Trump asylum rule

Tucker Higgins@tuckerhiggins
Key Points
  • Three civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the Trump administration's new asylum rule, which bars asylum claims from most noncitizens who travel through another country on their way to the United States.
  • The suit alleges that the rule, which took effect Tuesday, violates the Immigration and Nationality Act as well as federal laws governing administrative procedure. 
  • "This is the Trump administration's most extreme run at an asylum ban yet. It clearly violates domestic and international law, and cannot stand," ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said in a statement. 
Ana Maria, from El Salvador, carries her one-year-old son Mateo as they walk through a field with other asylum-seeking migrants from Central America after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico, in Penitas, Texas, March 31, 2019.
Adrees Latif | Reuters

Three civil rights groups filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the Trump administration's new asylum rule, which bars asylum claims from most noncitizens who travel through another country on their way to the United States. The rule was published in the federal register on Tuesday and was supposed to take effect immediately.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Southern Poverty Law Center and Center for Constitutional Rights filed the suit in federal court in San Francisco. The suit alleges that the rule violates the Immigration and Nationality Act as well as federal laws governing administrative procedure.

"This is the Trump administration's most extreme run at an asylum ban yet. It clearly violates domestic and international law, and cannot stand," ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said in a statement.

The 34-page complaint was filed on behalf of nonprofit groups that provide assistance to asylum seekers. It seeks a permanent ban on the enforcement of the rule along with a declaration that the rule is "unlawful and invalid."

The lawsuit claims that the rule "directly violates Congress's clear requirement" that noncitizens must be "firmly resettled" in a third country, and not just pass through it, for that passage to invalidate their asylum claim.

The rule also violates federal law requiring "that asylum cannot be categorically denied based on an asylum seeker's route to the United States," attorneys for the groups wrote.

The Department of Justice declined to comment.The Trump administration's new rule was announced on Monday amid furor in Washington over the treatment of migrants in detention facilities along the border.

The asylum rule has exceptions for those who applied for asylum protection in a third country and were denied it, and those who qualify as victims of a "severe form of trafficking."

