Alibaba shareholders approve stock split that could boost shares ahead of reported Hong Kong IPO

A monitor displays Alibaba Group signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

Alibaba shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of a stock split that the e-commerce giant said could help with further fundraising activities.

That stock split, which must come into effect before July 15, 2020, will see one ordinary share split into eight. That would mean the current number of ordinary shares — which stands at 4 billion — will increase to 32 billion. The vote took place at Alibaba's annual general meeting late on Monday.

It comes as Alibaba is reportedly looking into an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong which could raise as much as $20 billion.

In the stock split proposal, which was released last month, Alibaba said the move would boost the number of shares at a lower price, but importantly also "increase flexibility in the Company's capital raising activities, including the issuance of new shares."