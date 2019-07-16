Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Fiat Chrysler, Slack, Micron & more

Evercore downgraded the insurer and said it sees "potential pressure" from free cash flow in 2020 amongst other things.

"While MET produced a strong underwriting quarter in 1Q19 and the stock has responded favorably, and now trades at a premium to most peers on a price to free cash flow basis, we see the accumulation of a broad list of moderate risk factors as reasons for why the stock is unlikely to materially outperform peers over the next 12 to 18 months, including: 1) Potential 3Q balance sheet review charges, 2) LTC risk, 3) Potential pressure on FCF in 2020, 4) Potential weakness in Japan FX sales, 5) Potential goodwill impairment, and 6) Above average NII vs fee income. "