Asia stocks mixed as investors await clues from RBA meeting minutes

Stocks in Asia traded mixed on Tuesday morning, while investors await the release of meeting minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The Nikkei 225, which returned to trade after a holiday on Monday, slipped 0.23% in early trade. The Topix index also shed 0.14%.

South Korea's Kospi added 0.48%. Over in Australia, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 traded flat.

Investors will watch out for the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) meeting minutes, set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN, for clues on the next monetary policy move by the central bank after it cut its cash rate to a new record low in July.

Kim Mundy, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said: "We expect the minutes to reiterate the RBA is on hold in the near term and will cut the cash rate again 'if needed.'"

"We expect the RBA will now want to wait and assess the impact of the latest cash rate cuts and personal income tax cuts," Mundy said, adding that he still expects another cut in November.

The Australian dollar was flat at $0.7039, following last week's rise from levels below $0.692.