China's first-half fiscal spending up 10.7% as Beijing boosts support for economy

A Chinese national flag flies in front of a building under construction in the central business district of Beijing, China.

China's fiscal spending increased 10.7% in the first six months from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, underlining the government's bid to support the slowing economy.

Fiscal revenue rose 3.4% in the January-June period from a year earlier, Liu Jinyun, an official with the ministry said.

"In the first half, the nationwide fiscal spending growth was significantly faster than revenue growth, providing a strong support for investment in key areas," Liu said at a briefing.

Yet fiscal spending growth in the first half cooled from the 15% pace in the first quarter, according to finance ministry data.

Data on Monday showed China's economic growth slowed to 6.2% in the second quarter, its weakest pace in at least 27 years, as demand at home and abroad faltered in the face of mounting U.S. trade pressure.

China's tax revenues rose only 0.9% in the first half from a year earlier, which compared with a 5.4% rise in the first quarter, the ministry said.