Dimon plays down Facebook's crypto: 'We're going to be talking about Libra' years from now

Dimon is making his own bet on a digital coin that could transform the global payments landscape: JPM Coin.Financeread more
The Dow slipped from a record high set earlier in the day after President Trump cast doubt on the trade progress between China and the U.S.US Marketsread more
The U.S. and China have restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a deal could be even harder to reach now.Marketsread more
Facebook's David Marcus said at a Senate hearing Tuesday that U.S. sanctions could be at risk without financial services innovation.Technologyread more
Goldman Sachs' transition from the bank of choice for millionaires to a more inclusive, consumer friendly shop isn't cheap.Financeread more
KeyCorp said in an 8-K filing the fraud involves a "business customer" and was discovered "on or about" July 9.Banksread more
The Trump administration "will take a look" after billionaire investor Peter Thiel said the FBI and CIA should see if Chinese intelligence has infiltrated Google.Technologyread more
On Monday, the first day of Amazon's 48-hour shopping extravaganza this year, retailers that make more than $1 billion in annual revenues saw a 64% increase in their digital...Retailread more
Builder confidence for single-family homes rose just one point to 65 in July, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI)....Real Estateread more
Expectations for lower interest rates and less fear about tariffs sent investors back into the market and set up what could be a profitable run ahead.Marketsread more
Johnson & Johnson vowed to defend itself against lawsuits alleging the company fueled the opioid crisis and that its namesake talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and...Health and Scienceread more
Jamie Dimon isn't losing sleep over Facebook's bid to create a new global financial system.
When asked on Tuesday about Facebooks' Libra cryptocurrency project, which has been lambasted recently by President Trump and his administration, the J.P. Morgan Chase CEO replied that he didn't see it as a near-term threat.
"To put it in perspective, we've been talking about blockchain for 7 years and very little has happened," Dimon said during a conference call with analysts. "We're going to be talking about Libra three years from now. I wouldn't spend too much time on it."
Of course, Dimon is making his own bet on a digital coin that could transform the global payments landscape: JPM Coin. That effort, reported first in February by CNBC, would remain within the regulated confines of the biggest U.S. bank.
After Facebook, which controls the world's biggest social network, announced its Libra project last month, central banks and elected officials around the world expressed concern. Last week, President Trump tweeted that if the tech giant wants to do banking activities, it must submit to banking regulations.
Dimon added Tuesday that he believes that any new efforts will have to conform to the industry's rigorous anti-money laundering rules instigated after the financial crisis.
"We don't mind competition," Dimon said. "The request is always going to be the same: We want a level playing field. And governments are going to insist that people who hold money or move money all live according to rules where they have the right controls in place; no-one wants to aid and abet terrorism or criminal activities."
The Senate Banking Committee is holding hearings on Libra Tuesday.