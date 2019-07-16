This 'frothy' IPO market for tech could mean bad news for the sector's future returns

Skip Navigation
Dimon downplays Facebook coin: 'Going to be talking about Libra'...

Dimon is making his own bet on a digital coin that could transform the global payments landscape: JPM Coin.

Dow slips from record after Trump says 'long way to go' on trade...

The Dow slipped from a record high set earlier in the day after President Trump cast doubt on the trade progress between China and the U.S.

Trade war to drag on as Trump says long way to go and China...

The U.S. and China have restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a deal could be even harder to reach now.

Facebook's crypto chief warns of national security risks if US...

Facebook's David Marcus said at a Senate hearing Tuesday that U.S. sanctions could be at risk without financial services innovation.

Goldman's Main Street transformation is costing it big money

Goldman Sachs' transition from the bank of choice for millionaires to a more inclusive, consumer friendly shop isn't cheap.

KeyCorp shares fall after bank uncovers $90 million fraud by...

KeyCorp said in an 8-K filing the fraud involves a "business customer" and was discovered "on or about" July 9.

Trump: Administration 'will take a look' into Peter Thiel's...

The Trump administration "will take a look" after billionaire investor Peter Thiel said the FBI and CIA should see if Chinese intelligence has infiltrated Google.

Amazon's rivals are enjoying a Prime Day bump in sales, Adobe...

On Monday, the first day of Amazon's 48-hour shopping extravaganza this year, retailers that make more than $1 billion in annual revenues saw a 64% increase in their digital...

Homebuilder sentiment ticks up slightly, as housing shortage...

Builder confidence for single-family homes rose just one point to 65 in July, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI)....

The 'pain trade' is for stocks to keep going higher

Expectations for lower interest rates and less fear about tariffs sent investors back into the market and set up what could be a profitable run ahead.

J&J vows to defend itself in talc, opioid lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson vowed to defend itself against lawsuits alleging the company fueled the opioid crisis and that its namesake talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and...

Boeing 737 Max grounding hits Southwest's pilot hiring

Southwest Airlines is delaying pilot hiring and captain upgrades with no end in sight to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

Investing

This 'frothy' IPO market for tech could mean bad news for the sector's future returns

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • Bernstein highlighted tech IPOs such as Beyond Meat, Crowdstrike, Lyft, Uber, Slack and Zoom.
  • Of the IPOs on Bernstein's list, the average return since day one has been nearly 26%.
  • But Bernstein warns that there is a negative "correlation of Tech IPO activity and Tech sector returns."
CrowdStrike IPO at the Nasdaq exchange June 12, 2019.
Source: Nasdaq

A crop of long-awaited technology companies coming to the public market this year created a "frothy" period, Bernstein said on Tuesday, and a historical pattern may mark the top in the sector that has led the S&P 500 higher this year.

Of the tech IPOs that Bernstein highlighted – including Beyond Meat, Crowdstrike, Lyft, Uber, Slack and Zoom – the average return since day one has been nearly 26%. While Bernstein doesn't think this is yet at the level of the Dotcom tech bubble two decades ago, there is a negative "correlation of Tech IPO activity and Tech sector returns" that "is even stronger than that of the overall market," analysts Mark Moerdler and Zane Chrane said in a note to investors on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 information technology sector, up more than 31% this year, has led the overall index to its recent record high. Bernstein says the correlation historically shows this kind of tech IPO activity leads to the tech sector dropping 6% over the next 12 months.

But that includes the drop following the 2000 dotcom bubble, Bernstein noted, and current performance may also be buoyed by the "better fundamental prospect of the current group of IPOs."

"Eliminating the year after the Tech Bubble from our data would suggest .. returns of +8%," Moerdler and Chrane added. "We suspect that, barring a recession, the fair expected return lies between those two estimates."

– CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.