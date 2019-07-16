IBM snags AT&T in new cloud deal worth 'billions'

IBM has inked a major cloud deal with AT&T worth "billions" of dollars.

The company announced Tuesday that it signed a multi-year agreement with AT&T enabling the carrier to host its business applications on the IBM Cloud.

An IBM spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that the multi-billion dollar deal will extend "over several years," but didn't specify the exact value of the agreement or the time frame.

The partnership marks IBM's first publicly announced deal since it closed its $34 billion acquisition of open source software firm Red Hatt last week. In October, IBM said it would acquire all shares of Red Hat for $190 each in cash, representing IBM's largest deal ever.

As part of the agreement announced Tuesday, AT&T will use Red Hat's open source platform to manage workloads and applications and 'better serve' enterprise customers. AT&T and IBM will also team up on developing 'edge computing platforms' that harness 5G networks and internet-connected devices.