Instagram is back up after suffering service outages

As China's economic growth declines, some analysts say Beijing may have to spend more on infrastructure, adding to concerns about high debts.China Economyread more
John Paul Stevens, who served on the Supreme Court for nearly 35 years and became its leading liberal, has died.Politicsread more
The largest U.S. banks are scrutinizing members of the Federal Reserve for any insight into how the central bank will tinker interest rates.Banksread more
The U.S. and China restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a comprehensive deal could be a long way off, if it happens at all.Marketsread more
"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the upside in the stock market has gotten more limited," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington and Beijing have a long way to go on trade, adding that America could place tariffs on an additional $325 billion...Asia Marketsread more
Facebook's cryptocurrency project has already been met with skepticism from policymakers around the world.Technologyread more
Stone, 66, a notorious Republican political operative who has described himself as a "dirty trickster," had previously been dressed down by the judge for his public remarks...Politicsread more
Delta is gathering more data from customers than ever in hopes of avoiding customer service problems and increasing customer satisfaction, its CFO says.At Workread more
The Biden team's second-quarter Federal Election Commission filing shows that the campaign wrote a check of just over $5,300 on June 28 to Sheehan Associates for "strategic...2020 Electionsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 16.Market Insiderread more
Facebook's Instagram photo-sharing app on Tuesday experienced service disruption issues that prevented some users from being able to use the app.
"Earlier today, some people may have experienced trouble accessing Instagram," an Instagram spokeswoman told CNBC. "The issue has since been resolved, we are back to 100% for everyone and we're sorry for any inconvenience."
A representative for ThousandEyes, which monitors internet traffic globally, said in an email that the company's "tests showed that Instagram servers were not responsive for about ten minutes."
Instagram has become one of the most important parts of Facebook over the past couple of years. The app has more than 1 billion monthly users, including 500 million daily users of its growing Stories feature, as of January. Rival Snap, by comparison, has 190 million daily users, the company said in April.
The service issues are the latest for Facebook, which has dealt with multiple service outages this year, including a major disruption on July 3, that lasted 16 hours, according to Facebook's platform status website.
WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off