Jamie Dimon raves about the strength of the US consumer, calls global economy 'not that bad'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dimon downplays Facebook coin: 'Going to be talking about Libra'...

Dimon is making his own bet on a digital coin that could transform the global payments landscape: JPM Coin.

Financeread more

Dow slips from record after Trump says 'long way to go' on trade...

The Dow slipped from a record high set earlier in the day after President Trump cast doubt on the trade progress between China and the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Trade war to drag on as Trump says long way to go and China...

The U.S. and China have restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a deal could be even harder to reach now.

Marketsread more

Facebook's crypto chief warns of national security risks if US...

Facebook's David Marcus said at a Senate hearing Tuesday that U.S. sanctions could be at risk without financial services innovation.

Technologyread more

Goldman's Main Street transformation is costing it big money

Goldman Sachs' transition from the bank of choice for millionaires to a more inclusive, consumer friendly shop isn't cheap.

Financeread more

KeyCorp shares fall after bank uncovers $90 million fraud by...

KeyCorp said in an 8-K filing the fraud involves a "business customer" and was discovered "on or about" July 9.

Banksread more

Trump: Administration 'will take a look' into Peter Thiel's...

The Trump administration "will take a look" after billionaire investor Peter Thiel said the FBI and CIA should see if Chinese intelligence has infiltrated Google.

Technologyread more

Amazon's rivals are enjoying a Prime Day bump in sales, Adobe...

On Monday, the first day of Amazon's 48-hour shopping extravaganza this year, retailers that make more than $1 billion in annual revenues saw a 64% increase in their digital...

Retailread more

Homebuilder sentiment ticks up slightly, as housing shortage...

Builder confidence for single-family homes rose just one point to 65 in July, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI)....

Real Estateread more

The 'pain trade' is for stocks to keep going higher

Expectations for lower interest rates and less fear about tariffs sent investors back into the market and set up what could be a profitable run ahead.

Marketsread more

J&J vows to defend itself in talc, opioid lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson vowed to defend itself against lawsuits alleging the company fueled the opioid crisis and that its namesake talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and...

Health and Scienceread more

Boeing 737 Max grounding hits Southwest's pilot hiring

Southwest Airlines is delaying pilot hiring and captain upgrades with no end in sight to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

Airlinesread more
Banks

Jamie Dimon raves about the strength of the US consumer, calls global economy 'not that bad'

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • J.P. Morgan chief Jamie Dimon praises the strength of the consumer after the largest U.S. bank posts strong second-quarter quarterly earnings.
  • "We continue to see positive momentum with the U.S. consumer — healthy confidence levels, solid job creation and rising wages — which are reflected in our Consumer & Community Banking results," Dimon says.
  • Credit card sales volume rose 11% this quarter and merchant processing volume increased 12%, the bank says.
Jamie Dimon
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

J.P. Morgan chief Jamie Dimon on Tuesday praised the strength of the U.S. consumer following the largest U.S. bank's strong quarterly earnings report.

"We continue to see positive momentum with the U.S. consumer — healthy confidence levels, solid job creation and rising wages — which are reflected in our Consumer & Community Banking results," Dimon said in the earnings statement. "Double-digit growth in credit card sales and merchant processing volumes reflected healthy consumer spending and drove 8% growth in credit card loans, while mortgage and auto originations showed solid improvement, and we continued to attract new deposits, up 3%."

J.P. Morgan reported better-than-expected second-quarter results before the bell, largely attributed to strong consumer spending. The bank posted earnings per share of $2.82 on revenue of $29.57 billion. Wall Street expected earnings per share of $2.50 on revenue of $28.9 billion, according to Refinitiv. The shares traded 1.7% lower in Tuesday's premarket on the bank's worse-than-expected forecast for net interest income.

Double-digit growth in credit card sales and merchant processing further demonstrated that U.S. consumer spending is healthy. Credit card sales volume rose 11% this quarter and merchant processing volume increased 12%, the bank said.

Dimon was less optimistic about the global economy but wasn't outright bearish either.

"It's not that bad," Dimon said of the current macro environment. "Uncertainty is a constant...uncertain going forward and geopolitical tensions is kind of a constant," said Dimon on a call with media.

Dimon said global growth has been averaging around 3% but expects it to be around 2.5% this year.

"The business sentiment is a little bit worse mostly probably driven by the trade war," Dimon said.

— with reporting from Hugh Son and Wilfred Frost.