Japan-South Korea dispute is called 'disturbing and unhelpful' for the global economy

The dispute between Japan and South Korea is "a lose-lose proposition" as it comes amid an ongoing global trade war that the U.S. and its trading partners are embroiled in, an economist said on Tuesday.

Tokyo and Seoul have long had political disagreements stemming from Japan's conduct during the second World War. The dispute between the neighbors spilled into the economic arena when Japan earlier this month restricted exports of materials critical to South Korea's high-tech industry, citing national security concerns.

Japan and South Korea are large exporters of products such as chips and smartphone displays. An escalated trade fight between the two could be bad news for the global technology industry and consumers may end up having to pay more for products.

"This development that we're seeing now is disturbing and unhelpful for the global economic sentiment. To begin with, we already have so much around the trade war between the U.S. and the rest of the world," Taimur Baig, chief economist at DBS Group Research, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday.