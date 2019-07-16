KeyCorp shares fall after Cleveland bank uncovers $90 million fraud by payrolls processor

Dimon is making his own bet on a digital coin that could transform the global payments landscape: JPM Coin.Financeread more
The Dow slipped from a record high set earlier in the day after President Trump cast doubt on the trade progress between China and the U.S.US Marketsread more
The U.S. and China have restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a deal could be even harder to reach now.Marketsread more
Facebook's David Marcus said at a Senate hearing Tuesday that U.S. sanctions could be at risk without financial services innovation.Technologyread more
Goldman Sachs' transition from the bank of choice for millionaires to a more inclusive, consumer friendly shop isn't cheap.Financeread more
KeyCorp said in an 8-K filing the fraud involves a "business customer" and was discovered "on or about" July 9.Banksread more
The Trump administration "will take a look" after billionaire investor Peter Thiel said the FBI and CIA should see if Chinese intelligence has infiltrated Google.Technologyread more
On Monday, the first day of Amazon's 48-hour shopping extravaganza this year, retailers that make more than $1 billion in annual revenues saw a 64% increase in their digital...Retailread more
Builder confidence for single-family homes rose just one point to 65 in July, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI)....Real Estateread more
Expectations for lower interest rates and less fear about tariffs sent investors back into the market and set up what could be a profitable run ahead.Marketsread more
Johnson & Johnson vowed to defend itself against lawsuits alleging the company fueled the opioid crisis and that its namesake talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and...Health and Scienceread more
Shares of KeyCorp fell on Tuesday after the regional bank disclosed it discovered fraudulent activity that could cost the company up to $90 million.
KeyCorp said in an 8-K filing the fraud involves a "business customer" and was discovered "on or about" July 9. The fraud took place in the third quarter of this year, which started earlier this month, the company said.
The customer in question is Interlogic Outsourcing, Inc., a payrolls processing company based in Elkhart, Indiana, according to a lawsuit. On July 9, KeyBank National Association — a subsidiary of KeyCorp — filed a lawsuit against Interlogic claiming the payments processor "fraudulently initiated wire transfers." The suit also claims, according to a report from The South Bend Tribune, that Interlogic CEO Najeeb Khan knew there weren't sufficient funds to cover the transfers.
Interlogic did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
KeyCorp shares fell 1%. The loss shaves off about $178 million from KeyCorp's market cap, bringing it down to about $17.56 billion from $17.735 billion.
"The Company is working with the appropriate law enforcement authorities in connection with this matter," KeyCorp said in the filing. The bank added it believes this was an "isolated" incident based on its "review of the circumstances of the fraudulent activity" and it will "pursue all available sources" to mitigate a potential loss.
KeyCorp shares were up 19% this year through Monday's close. The stock has outperformed the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) in 2019, which is up 13.1%.