KeyCorp shares fall after Cleveland bank uncovers $90 million fraud by payrolls processor

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dimon downplays Facebook coin: 'Going to be talking about Libra'...

Dimon is making his own bet on a digital coin that could transform the global payments landscape: JPM Coin.

Financeread more

Dow slips from record after Trump says 'long way to go' on trade...

The Dow slipped from a record high set earlier in the day after President Trump cast doubt on the trade progress between China and the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Trade war to drag on as Trump says long way to go and China...

The U.S. and China have restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a deal could be even harder to reach now.

Marketsread more

Facebook's crypto chief warns of national security risks if US...

Facebook's David Marcus said at a Senate hearing Tuesday that U.S. sanctions could be at risk without financial services innovation.

Technologyread more

Goldman's Main Street transformation is costing it big money

Goldman Sachs' transition from the bank of choice for millionaires to a more inclusive, consumer friendly shop isn't cheap.

Financeread more

KeyCorp shares fall after bank uncovers $90 million fraud by...

KeyCorp said in an 8-K filing the fraud involves a "business customer" and was discovered "on or about" July 9.

Banksread more

Trump: Administration 'will take a look' into Peter Thiel's...

The Trump administration "will take a look" after billionaire investor Peter Thiel said the FBI and CIA should see if Chinese intelligence has infiltrated Google.

Technologyread more

Amazon's rivals are enjoying a Prime Day bump in sales, Adobe...

On Monday, the first day of Amazon's 48-hour shopping extravaganza this year, retailers that make more than $1 billion in annual revenues saw a 64% increase in their digital...

Retailread more

Homebuilder sentiment ticks up slightly, as housing shortage...

Builder confidence for single-family homes rose just one point to 65 in July, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI)....

Real Estateread more

The 'pain trade' is for stocks to keep going higher

Expectations for lower interest rates and less fear about tariffs sent investors back into the market and set up what could be a profitable run ahead.

Marketsread more

J&J vows to defend itself in talc, opioid lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson vowed to defend itself against lawsuits alleging the company fueled the opioid crisis and that its namesake talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and...

Health and Scienceread more

Boeing 737 Max grounding hits Southwest's pilot hiring

Southwest Airlines is delaying pilot hiring and captain upgrades with no end in sight to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

Airlinesread more
Banks

KeyCorp shares fall after Cleveland bank uncovers $90 million fraud by payrolls processor

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Key Points
  • KeyCorp said in an 8-K filing the fraud involves a "business customer" and was discovered "on or about" July 9.
  • The bank added it believes this was an "isolated" incident based on its "review of the circumstances of the fraudulent activity."
  • KeyCorp shares are up 19% year to date through Monday's close.
A KeyBank sign with a market ticker is seen on the facade of the KeyBank Building in Columbus, Ohio.
Jay Laprete | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of KeyCorp fell on Tuesday after the regional bank disclosed it discovered fraudulent activity that could cost the company up to $90 million.

KeyCorp said in an 8-K filing the fraud involves a "business customer" and was discovered "on or about" July 9. The fraud took place in the third quarter of this year, which started earlier this month, the company said.

The customer in question is Interlogic Outsourcing, Inc., a payrolls processing company based in Elkhart, Indiana, according to a lawsuit. On July 9, KeyBank National Association — a subsidiary of KeyCorp — filed a lawsuit against Interlogic claiming the payments processor "fraudulently initiated wire transfers." The suit also claims, according to a report from The South Bend Tribune, that Interlogic CEO Najeeb Khan knew there weren't sufficient funds to cover the transfers.

Interlogic did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

KeyCorp shares fell 1%. The loss shaves off about $178 million from KeyCorp's market cap, bringing it down to about $17.56 billion from $17.735 billion.

"The Company is working with the appropriate law enforcement authorities in connection with this matter," KeyCorp said in the filing. The bank added it believes this was an "isolated" incident based on its "review of the circumstances of the fraudulent activity" and it will "pursue all available sources" to mitigate a potential loss.

KeyCorp shares were up 19% this year through Monday's close. The stock has outperformed the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) in 2019, which is up 13.1%.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.