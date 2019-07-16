McDonald's adds DoorDash as new delivery partner, ending exclusivity with UberEats

As China's economic growth declines, some analysts say Beijing may have to spend more on infrastructure, adding to concerns about high debts.China Economyread more
John Paul Stevens, who served on the Supreme Court for nearly 35 years and became its leading liberal, has died.Politicsread more
The largest U.S. banks are scrutinizing members of the Federal Reserve for any insight into how the central bank will tinker interest rates.Banksread more
The U.S. and China restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a comprehensive deal could be a long way off, if it happens at all.Marketsread more
"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the upside in the stock market has gotten more limited," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington and Beijing have a long way to go on trade, adding that America could place tariffs on an additional $325 billion...Asia Marketsread more
Facebook's cryptocurrency project has already been met with skepticism from policymakers around the world.Technologyread more
Stone, 66, a notorious Republican political operative who has described himself as a "dirty trickster," had previously been dressed down by the judge for his public remarks...Politicsread more
Delta is gathering more data from customers than ever in hopes of avoiding customer service problems and increasing customer satisfaction, its CFO says.At Workread more
The Biden team's second-quarter Federal Election Commission filing shows that the campaign wrote a check of just over $5,300 on June 28 to Sheehan Associates for "strategic...2020 Electionsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 16.Market Insiderread more
McDonald's said Tuesday that it is adding DoorDash as a new delivery partner, bringing an end to its exclusive partnership with UberEats.
UberEats has been the sole U.S. delivery provider for McDonald's since 2017, bringing delivery to roughly 64% of McDonald's U.S. stores. Since then, delivery has grown to be $3 billion business for McDonald's. Still, Chris Kempczinski, McDonald's U.S. head, told reporters at a media event in May that delivery orders only make up about 2% to 3% of its business.
Before Uber's lackluster initial public offering this spring, Bloomberg reported that McDonald's had been pushing for lower delivery commission fees and an end to the exclusive partnership. Every time that a customer places an order on UberEats' platform, restaurants have to pay between a fee that reportedly ranges between 15% to 30%, taking a chunk of the restaurants' profits. In its filing to go public, Uber said that it charges a lower service fee to some of its largest chain restaurant partners to gain access those restaurants' customers.
Delivery commission fees have been a source of ire for McDonald's U.S. franchisees, who formed the National Owners Association last year as corporate management pushed for changes that weighed on their profitability.
DoorDash's partnership with the fast-food giant will launch in the Houston, Texas area across more than 200 restaurants on July 29.
"Building on the success of McDelivery in the US, we're excited to make McDelivery accessible to customers on DoorDash, which is available in all 50 states and reaches 80% of Americans, making it even more convenient for our customers to enjoy their favorite McDonald's menu items on their terms," Kempczinksi said in a statement.
As part of the partnership, McDonald's menu will be available on DoorDash's subscription program, which provides its members with unlimited free delivery on orders of $12 or more.
Shares of Uber dropped less than 1% in afternoon trading Tuesday. Shares of fellow third-party delivery provider GrubHub fell 2%.